The Sedalia Animal Shelter is making it easier to bring man’s best friend and his feline counterpart home for Christmas this holiday season.
All animals at the shelter are available for adoption for a $35 fee through Dec. 31. Sedalia Animal Control Officer Troy Schneider said the fee for dogs includes spay or neuter, current rabies vaccination, up to date booster vaccine, a microchip, and a free obedience course through the Sedalia Kennel Club. A similar plan applies for cats.
“We want these dogs to get homes,” he said. “We are nonprofit and our budget doesn’t cover a bunch, the $35 barely covers the spay/neuter and rabies.”
He added when adopting a pet at Christmas or any other time of the year, it’s important to remember the pet may have some anxiety when introduced to a new home.
“Don’t have false expectations,” Schneider said. “You’re not getting a trained dog. Some of these dogs are excellent and they probably have some skills of training. But you need to anticipate anxiety, because every one of the dogs that’s in here has anxiety.
“It gets worse when they get out of here, because this has been their comfort zone for weeks or months or days,” he continued. “If you don’t anticipate the anxiety and you expect them to just adjust within a day and be the perfect dog, they need a few days, a week or two.”
He added patience is important when adopting a pet from a shelter or other organizations. Schneider also encouraged those who receive a free obedience course to use it.
“The Sedalia Kennel Club offers obedience courses here in Sedalia,” he said. “And, that’s who offers our free one with every adopted dog.”
Schneider said PetSmart also offers obedience courses and added the shelter gives out pamphlets with information about Be A Good Dog University.
“They are available through Facebook and through phone, to give you advice,” he said of BAGDU. “They just deal with dog behavior … anything you are wanting to fix, they are excellent help.”
Schneider said two particular dogs at the shelter come to mind which need to find forever homes this holiday season — Champ, a terrier/shepherd mix, and Mongo, a pitbull.
“Champ … he’s one of our long-term guys,” Schneider said. “He is actually a rescue from a fire earlier in the year. He’s had medical issues that have kept him in the back for a while and not available for adoption.”
Champ had an ear infection and a skin condition but is now well and ready to find a home and become part of a family again. Schneider said Champ doesn’t get along well with other male dogs but did live with a female dog that was recently adopted.
“Mongo, he’s my favorite dog in the shelter,” Schneider noted. “He’s another one who had just a few minor medical issues.”
Mongo had an ear infection and a skin infection but is now ready for adoption. Schneider added Mongo needs a home in a rural setting where he can run and play.
“He’s one of our long-term guys here, and he’s a ball of fire,” he said. “He needs to run around.”
Schneider added for those who aren’t able to adopt a pet but want to help at the shelter and spend time with the animals, volunteers are needed every day.
“Whether you want to come in the morning to help clean or you want to come in the afternoon and walk and play (with the dogs),” he said. “If you want to come in and read to a dog we will find a spot for you to read to a dog.
“Anything to get people in here to interact with our pets,” he continued. “Because the more people we have in here interacting with them, it makes them have a better chance of staying in a home once they’re adopted.”
For more information on becoming a volunteer or to adopt a cat or dog, visit the Sedalia Animal Shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave., call 660-826-5816 or like the Facebook page. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to observe the Christmas holiday; it will reopen at noon Thursday.
