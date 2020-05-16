Senior-aged pets are often overlooked at animal shelters, and what many people don’t realize is a mature cat or dog can make the perfect companion for an older adult because of the pet’s calmer nature.
Since Feb. 1, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has been offering the Seniors for Seniors program that matches senior-aged adopters, 65-years-old and up, with dogs and cats ages 7 and older. The program offers 50% off the adoption fee, which is already reduced due to the senior age of the animal.
“We have a lot of seniors come in here wanting a pet that is going to be a lap pet,” Sedalia Animal Shelter Manager Randi Battson said. “Whether it’s a cat or dog. Younger dogs typically are not great lap pets because they’re so high energy.
“So, this gives both the older dog or cat and a senior individual a chance to have a good relationship right off the bat,” she continued. “Because they kind of have the same expectations.”
Battson said she doesn’t think many people are aware of the program. She added the shelter announced the program in February and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the shelter was closed for several weeks.
The shelter opened two weeks ago for adoptions and now has two senior felines available. At present, Battson said they aren’t accepting stray animals and are only offering adoptions.
“We always have been, and will continue to provide animal control services for dangerous animals,” she noted. “And we hope to start taking in strays again by the end of next week.”
Battson said there are many benefits to adopting a senior dog or cat.
“I always joke and say, ‘dogs don’t become good dogs until they are at least 3- or 4-years-old,’” she said. “That’s very true, they are very high energy. There’s all the potty training involved with a younger dog. There’s the chewing up of shoes ….
“And all of that is usually done and over with by the time they are 7,” she continued. “By the time they are 7, life isn’t about exploring and being crazy and finding adventure. It’s about companionship.”
Battson added both dogs and cats at age 7 still have “a lot of life left in them.”
“Most cats will live, if they are an indoor cat, they’ll live to be 15 to 20 years old,” she explained. “And dogs, depending on the breed, they’re going to live to be 10 to 15 years old.”
She added she brings her 8-year-old dog Toby to work with her each day.
“If he was in the window and people saw he was 8-years-old, a lot of people would pass him by,” she said. “But those same people will look at him and say, ‘gosh he’s so well behaved, gosh he listens so well.’
“It’s not because I’m a good trainer, because I’m really not,” she added. “Part of it is his breed but part of it is because he’s old, he’s matured. He wants to make life about being next to me all the time and that’s a maturity level thing — he gets better and better with age.”
She added the senior adoption benefits both adopter and pet.
“Because perfection comes with age,” Battson said.
The Sedalia Animal Shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 660-826-5816, find the Sedalia Animal Shelter on Facebook or visit ci.sedalia.mo.us/shelter.
