After nearly 80 cats were rescued from a Sedalia residence last month, many residents were left wondering how they could recognize the signs of an animal in distress and how to prevent it.
Sedalia Animal Shelter Director Randi Battson said the recent case was difficult because all the cats involved were inside and there were no signs of the abuse and neglect outside the residence.
“These people were so super cautious about keeping all of theirs inside their home,” Batton explained. “Most of the people that we come across are not overly cautious like that. The City of Sedalia has an ordinance stating that you can't have more than three animals if you live inside of city limits. That doesn't mean that you can have three cats and three dogs, that means between dogs and cats you can have three total.”
Battson said people should look out for excessive numbers of dogs or feces in backyards. Animals with “goopy eyes,” snotty noses, coughing, sneezing, gagging, vomiting, diarrhea, and lying around being lethargic are all causes for concern. According to Battson, an animal in distress could be outdoors in extreme weather conditions with no shelter, food or water.
Battson said people in Sedalia are good about calling the shelter and animal control when they think an animal is in distress. She said the animal control officer “probably spends two-thirds of his day doing well checks.”
According to Battson, about 85% to 90% of the wellness checks are, according to the law, not actual neglect. Many times, concerned individuals cannot see food, water or shelter from the street or believe an animal is being underfed when they are actually “lean and fit,” according to Battson. The shelter does still see cases of neglect, though.
“We have had several cases of neglect,” Battson said. “A lot of times it’s not because people are cruel, it’s because they’re not aware. They got a pet because they loved it and not everybody is an internet or book nerd and wants to read and find out all the best care and what not for their animal. A lot of the time it’s not intentional neglect, it’s lack of knowledge and resources.”
Battson also sees what she calls “loving your pet to death,” where individuals do something because they love their pet, but it isn’t in the pet’s best interest, like overfeeding them.
“I feel like people need to understand that even when it’s not intentional, even when they’re not intentionally causing harm to an animal, it’s still neglect if it’s happening,” she said. “People may not be doing it out of maliciousness…but it is still in fact neglect.
“I think it’s really important for us as pet owners to be able to take a step back and evaluate it from outside of the box and decide if what we’re doing with our pets’ lives is really in their best interest,” she continued. “Or if it’s just out of convenience for us or if it’s just what makes our hearts feel happy.”
One way to keep this type of neglect from happening is researching before getting a new pet.
“... say that you’re wanting a pitbull puppy. Go research pitbulls and find out what their dispositions are like, what their energy needs are,” Battson advised. “Can you meet those energy needs to put this dog in a good situation and give it a good life? What kind of health risks does this specific breed have? At least you have an idea of what you’re getting into as far as responsibility and finances if you’ve done a little bit of research.”
People should also consider the financial responsibilities that come along with a pet. Battson recommends having an emergency fund for each pet in case something happens to them. It is also important to consider the quality of life an individual can give a pet. Individuals should be realistic about what they will be able to handle.
“There’s a lot of people out there that would like to have 20 dogs because dogs make them so happy, but we need to be realistic with ourselves,” she explained. “How much can we take on? It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality of care. If you have that many, are you really giving them the life that they deserve?
“Or are you just thinking that they’re better off with you than someone else when someone else maybe would be able to pet that dog or that cat every single day and you have to only spend five seconds on that one because you have 10 more to attend to.”
For more information on the Sedalia Animal Shelter, visit ci.sedalia.mo.us/shelter or its Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2Zv5oAK or call 660-826-5816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.