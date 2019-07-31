Several reasons creating a perfect storm have resulted in the Sedalia Animal Shelter and its rescue programs to be at full capacity, but there is a solution.
Shelter Manager Randi Battson said due to quarantining more than 11 bite case dogs in the last 45 days and then housing cats and dogs brought in with ear infections or other illnesses, the shelter is at capacity and not able to accept any animals. As a solution, Battson encourages people to foster and/or adopt cats and dogs already available.
“Not all of them are vicious, some may have just nipped a guy’s ankle,” Battson said the bite cases. “But, we have to hold them if they are not current on their rabies vaccine.
“If people had their animals current on their rabies (vaccine) and we didn’t deem the animal vicious, they could quarantine those animals in their own home,” she continued.
Although bite case dogs are held for 10 days, dogs and cats with ear infections can take up to 30 to 60 days before they are well enough for adoption.
When running at full capacity, the shelter has to turn away animals unless it is a bite case.
“I keep two kennels open at all times that are not available for strays or for owner surrenders,” Battson said. “Those are there for bite case dogs. So, if it’s a bite case I’ll take it in, if it’s not I’ll say, ‘I’m sorry I can’t help you with that, but I will hand out numbers to rescues.’”
Unfortunately, the rescues that help the shelter are all running at full capacity too.
“But I do hand out numbers for every rescue that I have anyway, because they may have more resources than I do,” she noted. “They may have more contacts with other rescues.”
Battson said rescue programs are at capacity due to people viewing animals as being “extremely disposable.”
“They are getting overflow from us, they are getting their overflow from their own area,” she added. “People are making dogs disposable right now, which makes no sense to me.”
Battson said people bringing dogs and cats to the shelter are getting upset she’s not accepting animals right now.
“They say, ‘well I picked this dog up and I rescued it and I need you to take it,’” Battson said. “That’s not called rescuing, that’s transporting. People will pat themselves on the back all the way to the shelter, but rescuing is hard work. It’s expensive and it’s time-consuming.”
She added being at full capacity doesn’t “mean we don’t care.”
“That means we are caring for all the others,” Battson said.
People often believe they can drop off small kennels for dogs and cats to stay in while the shelter is at capacity, but that isn’t the case. Although the shelter is under the umbrella of the City of Sedalia, the Missouri Department of Agriculture monitors the entire facility.
“If they come in and find us keeping dogs in little kennels that people have dropped off, that’s not OK,” she said. “That’s not something we can do or want to put an animal through.
“So, we’re super open to signing people up to be fosters right now,” she continued. “That’s somewhat of a solution that we have been working on to help more people.”
Foster applications may be picked up at the shelter. The screening process looks at a prospective foster’s environment and takes into consideration whether the person wants to accept small or large dogs, if they have acreage or a fenced yard, and the number of canines they can foster at one time.
Battson, who has managed the shelter for more than two years, said the shelter doesn’t have a strong foster program right now and she would like to see that change. She would also like to see people taking better care of their animals.
“We really haven’t been this full for this long a period of time, since I came here,” she noted. “Some of the dogs who have been owner surrendered have been here for months, because they’ve had no vet care their entire life.
“I have a Great Dane (mix) that’s almost healthy enough to adopt out,” she continued. “He came in with no hair because he had a flea infestation so bad. He’d never had a vaccine, he wasn’t neutered … and he had a horrendous ear infection. Our goal is to adopt out animals that are healthy …”
For more information on becoming a foster or to adopt a cat or dog, visit the Sedalia Animal Shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave., or call 660-826-5816. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.