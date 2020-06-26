While the venue and crowd size was a little different than usual, the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce still made time to recognize community supporters with its annual awards ceremony Thursday.
The annual banquet is typically hosted at the Sedalia Country Club with a packed house, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was hosted during the day Thursday at the Katy Depot. Awardees arrived at the depot in 10-minute intervals to allow for social distancing.
Surrounded by their family, Robert and Barbara Hayden received the Outstanding Citizen Award. The Haydens, who will celebrate 60 years of marriage this year, own Starline Brass, which they started in 1976 in California. In the 1990s, they decided to move the business to Missouri, where they grew up and met as children.
“Barbara and Bob Hayden have been extremely involved in our community since they first arrived,” Chamber President Susan Mergen said when presenting the award. “They’ve always believed in helping and supporting others and are firm believers in giving back to their community that has given so much to them.”
Barbara is a member of the Missouri State Fair Commission and the couple helped fund the Trail’s End Monument on the fairgrounds. They have donated to countless local organizations including Center for Human Services, Sacred Heart School, Broadway Presbyterian Church, Show Me Christian Youth Home, FFA, 4-H, Missouri State Fair, Missouri State Fair Foundation, Child Safe of Central Missouri, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, CASA, Open Door, D.A.R.E., Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation, State Fair Community College, Heckart Community Center, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Smith-Cotton JROTC and local veterans organizations.
Most recently, they donated a portion of their farm and hundreds of thousands of dollars to allow Retrieving Freedom to construct its headquarters in Pettis County. The company trains service dogs for veterans with disabilities and children with autism and will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in July.
“Sedalia has been very good to our family,” Robert said. “... This is our home. We’ll be married this November 60 years. We’ll be here for the remainder of our lives and our business will be here.”
Angie Stuart, who works for Preferred Properties, was named the Ambassador of the Year. Chamber ambassadors recruit new ambassadors, encourage growth in Chamber activities, and help with ribbon cutting ceremonies and other events. Chamber President-Elect Will Weibert said Stuart “goes above and beyond volunteering your time for the many events the chamber hosts.”
“I went to school here all my life, I love Sedalia, I love the community,” Stuart said. “And I’m very proud to help other people make this their home. And I’m also very proud to represent the community that I love so much by helping to increase the businesses and everything else.”
Eddie Crouch received the Lifetime Membership Award, which is presented to a deserving member who is officially retired and contributes to the Sedalia community. It includes a lifetime membership to the chamber.
Crouch retired in 2019 after nearly 40 years of service at the Sedalia Democrat, mostly in the advertising department. Beyond her long career, Crouch has been deeply involved in the community. She started the Democrat’s annual winter coat drive and has been involved in Faith in Action, the Martin Luther King Day planning committee, is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served and taught all age groups, was Cub Scout Master and delivers meals for the Sedalia Senior Center. She was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year in 2016.
“My parents raised me to if you see a need to do it. My mother set the example, so when we would go see someone, if the kids were doing dishes, she expected me to do dishes. If they were shoveling poop out of the chicken yard, I was expected to go do that,” Crouch said. “Service is just secondary nature to me, that’s what we’re supposed to do is serve others. I was also taught that when you’re in the service of your fellow man, you’re also in the service of Christ.”
Other awards presented include:
Furnell Company received the Special Project of the Year Award for the annual Thanksgiving Lighting and Fireworks Extravaganza hosted each Thanksgiving in downtown Sedalia.
The Women’s Service League received the President’s Award, as selected by Mergen.
Betty Albrecht and Carol McMillin both received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Both women work together on Community Santa to provide Christmas gifts to children in need each winter. Both are members of the Women’s Service League and Albrecht is also involved with the Sedalia Area Literacy Council.
Heart of America Redistribution Solutions & Support received the Sedalia Community Connection Award. The relatively new nonprofit works to help with a variety of needs in Sedalia.
The Yes-Yes for Sedalia Committee received the Committee of the Year Award. The group worked to promote approving two tax-related issues on the August 2019 ballot that helped make the Heckart Community Center a reality.
SMSgt. Hudson of Whiteman Air Force Base received the Spirit Award, which is awarded as part of Sedalia’s partnership with Whiteman Air Force Base.
Four past board members, Cheryl Barnson, Bob Marsch, Myrna Ragar and Brendan Hurley were also recognized for their service.
