Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedalia Area Literacy Council is hosting its first online fundraising auction Sunday on Facebook.
Literacy Council President Betty Albrecht said this was the 20th season for the auction, which would have been hosted April 26. The event usually draws more than 100 attendees and organizers had planned for 150 people this year. Proceeds from the event help provide free books for newborns to senior citizens plus books, technology and literacy grants for area schools.
Albrecht said one council member, who helps with the organization’s online presence, suggested since members couldn’t host a live auction, they should try an online auction. Members agreed to test the waters by auctioning off a few collections from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“These are items that would have been in our spring auction,” Albrecht noted. “We pulled out a few just to try this. We’ve never done this before but fortunately we have one member, Angela Roquet, who is very with-it in social media … so she is our social media guru for the Literacy Council.”
Albrecht said some auction items have time limits, but members are finding ways for the gift certificates to still be used.
“We have a few things that are seasonal like the one item from the Kansas City Zoo that’s dated,” she continued. “But, locally we are very fortunate. Local businesses we’ve contacted that have given us dated gift certificates … (said) they will resupply those. We are very appreciative of that.”
Up for auction are five collections: “A Day at the Kansas City Zoo,” tickets (to be used by Dec. 31), books, a stuffed animal and a game; “Dinner with the Birds,” an outdoor dining set with a birdbath; “No Ordinary Tee Time,” a disc golf set, backpack and two books; “Mega Minnie Mouse Collection,” a cardboard trunk filled with Minnie Mouse games, puzzles and activities plus a watch, nail polish and other treats; and a “Meguiar’s Auto Detailing Bucket” filled with car care items.
Albrecht said if the response is good and people comment on Facebook that they’d like to see more online auctions, the council may host additional events.
She added the process is easy for those who wish to bid. Each collection will be posted on the Sedalia Area Literacy Council Facebook Auction event page. Once the auction begins, if one sees something they like they may place a bid as a new comment beneath the picture of the item.
Bids must go up in $1 increments and bids placed after the auction has ended (4:01 p.m. or after) will be deleted. Winners will be tagged at the end of the auction and will receive a private message for payment and pickup arrangements in Sedalia.
The Sedalia Area Literacy Council Facebook Auction event will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or call Albrecht at 660-827-5082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.