Fall in Sedalia will include the opening of two new businesses and the expansion of an existing one.
Tiger Family Dental
The locally-owned dental practice isn’t new to Sedalia, but it does have a new home as of Oct. 21.
Tiger Family Dental, 991 Winchester Dr. Suite 1, is the first tenant in a new business/retail center at the corner of West 10th Street and Winchester Drive. SC Fuel announced last year it will open a second location in the center, leaving two other spots vacant.
Dr. Jon Ehlers, a Cole Camp native, opened the business in October 2016 at 808 Winchester Dr. Ehlers said the new location is due to rapid growth for Tiger Family Dental.
“This is 4,000-square-feet, which is about three times of our old office,” he said. “That just gave us the ability to treat patients in a more timely manner. We’re a very technology-forward office and having this new facility allowed us to have space for the new technologies coming into dentistry so we’re really excited about that.”
Ehlers said the new facility features a waiting room with a fireplace, coffee bar and unique aluminum signage around the check-in desk. There is now a consult room to give patients more privacy when talking about things such as financial conversations and a lab to help Tiger Family Dental offer more services.
“We plan on making our own crowns in the office so you don’t have to wait, you can come in and get it the same day,” he said. “We’re waiting on equipment but we’re planning on that.”
With the expanded facility comes an expanded staff. Ehlers hired a third dental hygienist and an associate dentist will join the practice in early 2020. He said both additions will help with wait times for patients.
“It’s been fantastic, it went more smoothly than we were anticipating,” Ehlers said of the first two weeks in the new office. “We’re able to see more patients and the days seemed not quite as stressful. Part of that is the office was designed for efficient treatment and proper flow of patients through the room.”
An open house will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a ribbon cutting will take place at noon. Ehlers welcomed anyone in the community to stop by, not just Tiger Family Dental patients.
Midas
Kent and Denise Wernli own the new Midas franchise at 4411 Wisconsin Ave. in Sedalia. It is set to open Monday and has eight employees including the couple.
Kent previously worked at a machine shop in Sedalia for more than two decades. He decided to sell his share and looked into opening a franchise.
“I’ve always had an interest in the automotive field ever since I was young,” he said. “It just was something I felt would go over well in the town and I think there’s a need for it.”
Midas is a national chain known for oil changes and other car care. Kent said Midas offers “pretty much anything under the car or in the engine bay,” from oil changes and brakes to suspension, exhaust, alignments, and tire sales.
Midas’ hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A grand opening is tentatively planned for Nov. 16, weather permitting.
Break Time
A new Break Time location is opening in Sedalia later this month, making it the newest addition to the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park area.
The 6,400-square-foot location at 23400 Radio Hill Road is expected to open in mid-November, according to Marketing Manager Anita Bichsel. She said it will be open 24 hours and includes six high-flow diesel fueling stations, CAT scales, showers, lounge, Smokestack Bar.B.Q. with seating, Hunt Brothers Pizza, hot breakfast, and a beer cave.
“Break Time has enjoyed being part of the Sedalia community for many years,” Bichsel said via email. “The opportunity to serve truckers as well with this highway location really appealed to us. We can’t wait to open!”
She said hiring is underway and the store will employ 20 to 25 staff members.
She also noted Break Time’s smaller location at 1510 N. Ohio Ave. will close once the new store opens. The MFA Oil PetroCard 24 will remain open at 1510 N. Ohio Ave.
