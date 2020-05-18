The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening via videoconference where it approved an ordinance amending city personnel regulations, tabled a bid for water system improvements, heard about Heckart Community Center financing and approved a bid for the center.
The council approved an ordinance amending Sections 2-162, 2-190 and 2-224 of the Code of Ordinances and amending Sections 1.1, 1.2 and 2.8 of the personnel regulations relating to the appointment process and removal of officers. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained he had been tasked by the council to determine the city’s options when it comes to department head appointments.
Shaw explained there are different options for what cities can do in Missouri and the City of Sedalia is under the city administrator form of government where the city administrator appoints most of the department heads.
However, there were a few exceptions including the police chief and other special boards, according to Shaw. Another exception is a treasurer, which is an elected position, and the new ordinance changes it to an appointment by the mayor with the advice and consent of the council under a term situation.
Another exception is the city attorney, which is classified as an elected position but can be appointed by the mayor with the advice of and consent of the council. The position can also be either an at-will position or term position.
“So what this ordinance does is it changes that position with the next mayoral election to a term position,” Shaw said. “So right now the city attorney is still appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of city council and serves at will until the municipal election in 2022.”
Then the position will change to a term position and be appointed with the advice and consent of the council and serve two-year terms, according to Shaw. The removal would be through an impeachment process as opposed to serving at will.
Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe and Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page voted no.
“I will just say that I believe ultimately the city council and the mayor as elected officials are responsible for the wellbeing of this city,” Page said before the vote. “Therefore I believe that department heads need to fall under the city council and the mayor. I also believe the city attorney needs to stay at will.”
The council tabled an agreement with Hettinger Excavating LLC, which had worked on other city projects, for 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 3 South of Broadway Boulevard for $2,357.288.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson said “I’ve got a problem with this one” due to a resident in his ward’s car being severely damaged.
“Hettinger initially didn’t want to take responsibility, well they took responsibility for it, it seemed but now they’re not wanting to make that right,” he said. “I mean in any kind of business you mess something up you have to fix it.”
Mayor John Kehde said he thought the city had the company’s attention now and said it is doing a good job on the Ohio Avenue project, however, he said he would like to see the issue resolved before approving the agreement. After discussion, the council decided to table the item.
At the end of the meeting, Shaw announced the city was able to get the financing priced for the Heckart Community Center. Shaw explained the pandemic had been greatly affecting the markets so the city had been working with its financial advisors, the underwriter and bond council on watching the market to figure out when it would settle down and get to a predictable and acceptable rate.
Shaw said the set parameters were the cost had to be under $31 million, under 3% or under on a true interest cost, a first call date no later 2027 and a savings of greater than 3% of the refinancing of some 2012 bonds.
“We were able to get a deal done Friday that met all of those parameters...” Shaw said. “The true interest cost ended up at 2.90857%, so basically 2.91%, and if you include all of the closing costs and everything, what they call the ‘all in’ true interest cost was 2.98%. Just under the 3% but it’s a 25-year bond.”
Shaw said the core amount was $28.61 million and ended up, net proceeds, at $30.791 million. The close date is June 4 and final maturity date is Sept. 15, 2044.
“The use of the funds is $25.2 million will be deposited in the construction fund account,” he said. “When you add to that the $3.2 million from the school district on that contract it’s your $28.4 million which is our budget now for the all in construction and all of the soft costs and all that.
“The $28.4 million again the math for that is the $22 million city budget and then the $6.4 million budget for the adding of the competitive pool on top of that,” he continued. “Beyond that, the rest of that $31 million essentially is $5 million for the refinancing of the 2012 bonds and the about $500,000 worth of closure costs.”
The council also approved a general contractor agreement with Paric Construction for the Heckart Community Center and a commissioning contract agreement with Henderson Building Solutions LLC for the center.
Shaw also gave a financial update and explained the sales tax report was the first time the city was seeing numbers during times affected by the pandemic.
“The monies we received in this month is really for sales during the month of March,” he explained. “If you’ll remember basically mid-March, March 16 is when everything shut down. So we were expecting a reduction in sales tax due to the shutdown.”
Shaw explained the city was expecting this to be at least partially offset by people buying items to stock up before going into shelter-in-place but to his surprise it was up 31% from last year. Even taking out the new sales tax for the parks department left it up a little more than 24% from last year. Shaw said he was expecting April’s sales tax to go down.
Council also:
• Awarded the Firefighter of the Year award to Firefighter Matt Moulton.
• Amended ordinance No. 9940 amending existing classifications and job descriptions for positions of Finance, Building Maintenance and Community Development departments.
• Amended Ordinance No. 9940 relating to the existing classification and description for Airport Director.
• Approved Change Order No. 3 from S&A Equipment and Builders LLC for the Katy Trail Extension Project for $17,858.39 for items found during the project which needed to be done.
• Approved Change Order No. 1 from Engineering Surveys & Services LLC for the 2018 water systems improvements No. 1 for $6,662.
• Approved an ordinance establishing new procedures by which the city may avail itself of the provisions of Chapter 353 of the revised statutes of Missouri, known as the Urban Redevelopment Corporations Law, including provisions which may extend partial real property tax abatement to Urban Redevelopment Corporations pursuant to approved development plans within areas of the city found and declared by the council to be blighted; providing for the formation of the Sedalia Redevelopment Corporation and the related development plan.
• Approved a recommendation to use Callis & Associates for professional services related to the city’s branding project.
• Amended the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 regarding firearm range improvements previously approved but not completed during the 2019-20 fiscal year and for the purchase of a conex box and concrete pad utilizing funds.
• Approved renewals for liquor licenses.
