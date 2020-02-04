The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening and approved a community center aquatics bid, rail spur agreement and refinancing.
After more than a year of work, the council approved a grant agreement between the city and the United States Department of Transportation acting through the Federal Railroad Administration for construction of a rail spur for the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park. The city received a $10.09 million federal U.S. Department of Transportation grant in December 2018 to help extend existing railroad tracks to the new Sedalia Rail Industrial Park in northeast Pettis County, which is home to Nucor.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page explained since the notification of the grant in 2018, city staff and their economic development partners have been working with various agencies on the grant process and there had been a lot of “red tape.” Page and Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman praised Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey for her work in getting the city through the process.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city had expected to get all of the needed documents for the agreement by Friday, but had not. Staff still recommended approval of the agreement.
“We’re not sure that we have all of the documents as part of the grant agreement,” Shaw explained. “It’s still being signed off by the office of the secretary. They don’t expect any changes in that but we didn't want to delay getting this out. … There may be another page or two we have to go through,” he continued. “We still are excited to say that we’ve gotten this close to getting all of that done.”
The Sedalia Park Board approved a $3,323,900 bid from K.C. Gunite Inc. of Belton during a special meeting Jan. 28 for the construction of the pools inside the Heckart Community Center. Council also approved the bid Monday night. Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple attended Monday’s meeting and explained K.C. Gunite was the lowest bidder, the most qualified and had done other projects similar to what the department needed.
Page and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Cross asked if any local companies had been considered during the bidding process. Epple explained engineers with SFS Architects came up with pre-qualifications for bidders based on the scope of the work such as if the company had previous experience with large-scale indoor pools and could take out the needed $4 million loan for the project. No local companies met those pre-qualifications, according to Epple.
Epple said there had been some talk on social media about the project, which she had addressed. One local vendor had initially been upset, but Epple said she has spoken to them and the individual was “very supportive” and “completely understood” the project was too large of a scale for their company and why the parks department went the way they did.
“We always want to use local as long as they’re qualified and capable of a project like this,” Epple said. “Our pool size has doubled close to 24,000 square feet of aquatic space right now. I think some people maybe don’t understand how large of a scale it is. We need to make sure it’s done right. Aquatics is expensive. One little mistake can lead to a nightmare for us in the future.”
The council also authorized the offering for sale of refunding and improvement certificates of participation for the benefit of the city. Leeman read a narrative about the sale, saying it is “important for the public see what’s happening here and the money management we’ve been able to do.”
Leeman explained how, in connection with their work on the Heckart Community Center financing, city financial advisors and special legal counsel identified a potential savings opportunity for refinancing some of the city’s other bonds. The city had issued certificates for various city projects in 2012 originally negotiated for $7.32 million in annual payments averaging approximately $580,000 with the final payoff in 2032. The remaining balance is $5.04 million.
Leeman explained the city’s improved credit rating coupled with market interest rates falling since the original conditions in 2012 put the city in a position where it can roll refinancing with the community center financing deal with a $289,175 savings with no penalty and on the same payment schedule. Payments will go down an average of $29,300 per year, which will “free up money to go to the community center and other projects,” according to Leeman.
The council also authorized the offering for sale of waterworks refunding revenue bonds for the benefit of the city. Page explained this was another option the city identified to refinance the revenue bond series 2012 issued by the water department.
“Pulling these pieces out provides an opportunity for local participation in city financing,” Page explained. “This bank’s staff has been working very hard with this opportunity. Staff in consideration with our financial advisors and special legal counsel have pursued this option through the local branch and structured a potential deal that fits.”
Page said the bank sent the city a letter that indicated preliminary terms the bank proposed for refinancing the bonds. The current outstanding amount is $4.19 million with annual payments averaging about $537,800 with a final payment in 2029. The city’s financial advisor prepared an analysis that showed refinancing the bonds would with reduce the annual payments by about $23,900 on the same payment schedule and no penalty. This would result in a net present value savings after estimated closing costs of roughly $185,000.
Council also:
• Gave a service award to Personnel Department Personnel Director John Rice for 45 years of service.
• Gave a retirement award to Sanitation Department Employee Mark Scott for 37 years and seven months of service.
• Approved a records destruction request from the personnel department.
• Accepted a $3,109.14 quote from SHI International Corp. for a one-year renewal for NetMotion Mobility Software used for remote access to city servers and applications.
• Accepted an agreement with GRAM Engineering and Design LLC for construction engineering inspection services on the 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 2-13th Street Water Main Replacement.
• Approved one new liquor license and renewed three.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice, lease, sale or purchase of real estate and personnel matters.
