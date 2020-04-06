The Sedalia City Council hosted its meeting Monday evening via webinar where it approved Bothwell Regional Health Center to seek financing to offset COVID-19 ramifications and a resolution for the Heckart Community Center.
The council heard from Bothwell Chief Finance Officer Steve Davis about seeking financing through an unsecured note with the Central Bank of Sedalia to offset flow ramifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic through a $5 million line of credit with no collateral. The Bothwell Board of Trustees hosted an emergency meeting via Webex Thursday morning to approve the resolution.
“This is just for us to take a line of credit out in order for us to try and stay ahead of the curve as far as cash flow issues created by this pandemic...” Davis explained. “This is just a line of credit that’s just going to carry us through to when we think we’re going to get to the peak of the pandemic and when we start admitting and seeing more patients.”
Davis explained Bothwell had put an end to elective surgeries which is the hospital’s “bread and butter.” Surgeries in the past week from the first two weeks in March were down 75%, outpatient testing was down 50% as well as outpatient clinics down 50%.
Davis said Bothwell is continuing to seek all of the funding avenues available and as much from the government as possible including advanced payments from Medicare. Bothwell also applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency which will give it 75% of lost revenue and extra expenses. Bothwell is also seeking two other lines of credit which were approved by the board Thursday.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page asked if the $5 million was going to be used primarily for payroll. Davis said it would be used for what the hospital needed but mostly for payroll since it is Bothwell’s largest expense. Page then asked how long the $5 million would last for payroll. Davis said it would last at least three payrolls if all other income had stopped, which it had not.
He added with volumes going down at the hospital at the time, adjustments had been made to staffing. Davis also said the federal government said Bothwell could hold off on paying the employer portion of the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and the Federal Income Tax portion.
Page expressed concern about Bothwell making sure changes are made so it is not put in this position again.
Davis said this situation is “unprecedented” but Bothwell has experienced a rough few years. He also mentioned March, April and May were usually Bothwell’s busiest times. He said the hospital was stressed for cash before the pandemic and did need to make adjustments and was working on budgeting to have a profit this year. He also said Bothwell has plans in place for the next year to make improvements and has been ahead of where it was a year ago before the pandemic.
“We had some plans and we were working on budgets when the world was normal where we could make some headway,” Davis explained. “Now we’ve just got to survive day to day and then hopefully we get back to the new normal.”
The council approved the financing with Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe voting no.
The council also approved a parameters resolution for the Heckart Community Center. The city’s municipal advisor, Ben Hart, explained the city previously expected to price the center that day but the market had experienced a rapid slide downward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates had shot up and investors had disappeared out of the bond market. His recommendation was for the city to put itself in a position to capture a rate closer to what the city had anticipated before.
“This parameters resolution allows us to go ahead and sell the bonds and sell the COPs, place them and then come back at a later meeting for ratification,” Hart said. “It actually authorizes the sale without having to come back that day.”
The city’s bond attorney, Sid Douglas, added part of the financing includes refunding prior series of certificates for the city. Other parameters in the ordinance insured the city would at least have present value savings for doing the refunding.
Council also:
• Awarded service awards to Building Maintenance Senior Building Service Worker Gary Reynold for 25 years of service, Police Department Sgt. John Comfort for 20 years of service, Water Department Filtration Plant Operator IV Tommy Sales for 20 years of service and Street Department Superintendent Jeff McKinney for 10 years of service.
• Awarded retirement awards to Daniel L. Homan of the Street Department after seven years and 10 and a half months of service and Susan A. Smith of the Water Department after 35 years and 11 and three-quarter months of service.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the delivery of the City of Sedalia refunding and improvement certificates of participation Series 2020 and authorizing and approving certain other documents and actions related to the certificates.
• Amended the Personnel Regulations Manual by adding section 6.5.1 for adoption of the Families First Coronavirus Act.
• Approved the annexation of an unincorporated area owned by Wood & Huston Bank into the City of Sedalia, adjacent and contiguous to existing corporate limits of said city. Page abstained due to her employment at the bank.
• Approved an agreement for appraisal services and review of the services for the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park-Rail Spur Project.
• Authorized the issuance of $4,234,000 principal amount of waterworks refunding revenue bonds, series 2020, of the City of Sedalia, and certain other actions and documents.
• Approved an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. for responsibilities and authorizations for the use of and connection to the line for the rail spur.
• Approved an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Nucor Steel Sedalia LLC for joint use of track.
• Granted a rezoning application by Wood & Huston Bank for property at 3501 W. 10th St. Page abstained.
• Granted a rezoning application by E.W. Thompson Inc. for property at 2907 W. Broadway Blvd.
• Granted a rezoning application by the County of Pettis for properties at North Engineer Rear, 601 E. Clay, 317 E. Clay, 400 E. Clay, 544 W. Saline, 538 W. Saline, 209 E. Hogan, 700 N. Washington, 200 N. Mill, 204 N. Mill, and 208 N. Mill.
• Approved a records destruction request from the Sedalia Police Department.
• Appointed Steve Bloess to move from a board alternate to completing Pete Sublettt’s term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment expiring June 2023 and Ann Richardson from a board alternate to completing Earl Gerke’s term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment expiring June 2020 and authorizing a five-year term June 2020 to June 2025.
• Reappointed Sue Heckart and Barbara Hayden to three-year terms on the Animal Advisory Control Board expiring June 2023.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
