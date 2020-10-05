While the Sedalia City Council’s meeting was relatively short Monday evening, the council still approved some notable budget items.
The council approved the replacement of new air handlers for Bothwell Regional Health Center and a survey and inventory of buildings in the Victorian Towers Historic District during its meeting at the Sedalia Municipal Building.
Council authorized Bothwell to seek financing for the purchase or lease of up to $5.5 million to replace eight of the 23 air handlers in the hospital with four new ones after the Bothwell Board of Trustees approved the motion as well during its last meeting.
“These are pieces of equipment that are pretty integral to the hospital’s operation,” explained City Administrator and Bothwell Finance Board Chairman Kelvin Shaw. “The air handlers, they (Bothwell) really can’t operate without them...
“The oldest ones are 48 years old, somewhere around there, and they are literally held together with bailing twine,” he continued. “There is a piece of bailing twine that’s holding one of the vents open.”
Shaw clarified the current air handlers were working now and said he did not want to give people the “impression that our hospital is dangerous right now, it’s not.” He said it could just be “so much better” with the new handlers. He further explained the air handlers were things Bothwell will have to replace at some point, but the COVID-19 pandemic made the importance more timely.
“I don’t know if we would be here in the same place, asking for the same thing if not for COVID, but the COVID sure makes it to where it really needs to happen now,” Shaw continued. “The reason being is our current air handlers will not handle the HEPA filters or the UV lights.”
According to information from BRHC Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis, HEPA filters “are capable of filtering out the very tiny infectious particles that can cause infection” and keeps the particles in the air for a much shorter amount of time than other filters. UV lights are effective in “inactivating a wide range of infectious agents, including most infections that can be spread by airborne route.” UV lights in air filtration systems act as additional safeguards,” according to Davis.
Shaw also added that the new air handlers would allow Bothwell to add a few negative pressure rooms, which can help prevent the infectious disease from spreading room to room.
According to Shaw, BRHC believed the air handlers would end up being less than $5 million. He also clarified this could only be repaid out of hospital resources even though the council needed to approve it.
“What this ordinance does is it declares our intent so that if we want to, we can do it as tax-exempt financing and reimburse ourselves (BRHC) for any costs from this day forward that we incur,” Shaw explained. “When it really authorizes Steve and his staff to go out and search what is the best financing, what is the best deal for us.”
Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman asked about a timeframe on the project. Davis said the bids should be back by mid-October. He expects bids for construction crews to be back by Dec. 1. The systems are expected to be ready for installation at the end of June, which will take a few months.
Leeman also asked what had happened with the $5 million line of credit the council authorized Bothwell to take out in April due to the pandemic. Davis answered that after the council approved the credit, Bothwell received COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government and received accelerated payments, so Bothwell never accessed the money for credit; it will expire this month.
Council also approved an agreement between the city and Robert Rollings Architects LLC for an architectural survey and inventory of buildings and structures in the Victorian Towers Historic District in the city not to exceed $20,000. The Missouri State Historic Preservation Office grant will reimburse $12,000 and the city will provide an $8,000 match.
Council also:
• Gave a service award to Sedalia Fire Department Fire Driver/Engineer Joshua Nelson for 10 years of service.
• Approved a resolution authorizing an increase in expenditures in the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year relating to entry team uniforms for the Sedalia Police Department.
• Amended the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year regarding entry team uniforms utilizing seizure funds.
• Appointed Elizabeth Heflin to the Central Business and Cultural District Board of Directors for a three-year term expiring June 2023.
• Renewed a liquor license.
• Held a closed-door session for legal advice and the lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
All members were present.
