The Sedalia City Council had a short meeting Monday evening where members gave their final approval of new medical marijuana ordinances and other city projects.
After hearing a presentation on drafted ordinances for the Code of Ordinances which mirrored state statutes on medical marijuana during the last council meeting, the council approved the repeal of Sections 36-234 and 58-134, and adding Article VIII of Chapter 12, Sections 12-600 to 12-606; Sections 36-234; Sections 36-237 to 36-239 and Section 58-134 of the Code of Ordinances of the city relating to medical marijuana.
City Attorney Anne Gardner said the only addition from the last meeting was the city’s finance department had volunteered to be the responsible party for those needing to inform the city of residential cultivation. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt concurred with the ordinances and worked with the city on the drafts.
The council accepted an agreement from Rhad A. Baker Construction LLC for the Downtown Streetscape Phase IV Project for $1,009,437.
Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross questioned why, even though this bid was the lowest, the city was going with the contractor due to previous experiences. Shaw explained the city had suggested to the Missouri Department of Transportation to go with the second-lowest bid, which was $85,000 more. Shaw said MoDOT would not allow that though. The city has a $300,000 grant to complete the project but has to have MoDOT’s approval, so the city had to go with a bid MoDOT would approve.
MoDOT has previously not agreed with another bid the council had approved. Shaw said MoDOT has written a conference letter for this bid though and the project should be ready to move forward with the council’s approval.
The council also approved change order No. 1 with Hettinger Excavating LLC for 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 1 for $48,692.50.
“This is for an area between Second and Third Streets around Osage (Avenue) that we are going to be putting a main under the sidewalks so that it can be easily found and accessed,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page explained.
Change order No. 1 from Poort Excavating LLC for Storm Drainage Improvements Project Area 27 for $24,188 was also approved.
“We will be able to upsize the water main to improve flow and allow for further development in the area north of Union Pacific Railroad,” Page said.
The council then approved the sale of ground woodchips by the city to Foster Brothers Wood Products Inc. to free up space at the city’s Materials Management Site for new yard residential drop-offs of tree debris from winter or spring storms. Page explained the city picks up a lot of yard waste and tree limbs which they will now be able to sell the excess to Foster Brothers at $100 a load.
Council also:
• Heard a financial update from Shaw.
• Amended the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 regarding postage by increasing certain expenditures.
• Amended Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending existing classifications and job descriptions for Public Works Project Manager and Finance Director.
• Approved a supervised work release program agreement with the Missouri Department of Corrections, Division of Adult Institutions, Tipton Correctional Center.
• Approved and annexed an unincorporated area owned by E.W. Thompson Inc. into the city adjacent and contiguous to existing corporate limits of the city.
• Renewed two liquor licenses.
• Held a closed-door session for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe was absent.
