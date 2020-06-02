The Sedalia City Council approved several ordinances and said goodbye to one city council member Monday night.
During Monday evening’s meeting, the council adjusted the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees structure. Several members’ terms on the 11-member board are expiring this month.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page explained the city’s recommendation was to take the 11-member board to seven members and not reappoint any of the positions of the three expiring terms. This would allow better facilitation and prevent any conflicts from having Bothwell employees as members. The final remaining employee board member had previously submitted their resignation and their seat will not be filled either.
A historic preservation grant and financial assistance agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the Victorian Towers District Survey was also approved by the council.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson explained the council had approved an ordinance which directed staff to apply for the grant to do an architectural survey of the 400 structures that exist in the district. Dawson said the city was awarded the grant.
“This is kind of the first step to pave the way for residents within that district to utilize tax credits to do historic preservation but it doesn’t require them to,” Shaw explained. “So it doesn’t restrict anybody’s use of their property but it does pave the way if they want to use tax credits to do historic preservation.”
The council also voted to abolish the Airport Board. Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman explained over the past few years the board has not been functioning as a formal board and reduced its meetings to quarterly. Over the last several quarters, it did not have a quorum.
Monday’s council meeting was also Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash’s last full meeting as she is not running for reelection in Tuesday’s municipal election. Mayor John Kehde said it has been a “pleasure” to work with her. It was also Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe’s last full meeting, who is also not running for reelection, but he was not in attendance.
“I would just like to say that it’s been a pleasure working with all of you but it won’t be my last because I’ll be here watching,” Nash said. “I’ll be out in the audience.”
Leeman also took a moment at the end of the meeting to commend the citizens of Sedalia and Sedalia Police Department.
“I’d like to take this time to commend our citizens of this city as we go forward with the tragedy that’s happening in Minnesota, the protests that we’ve had here are understandable,” Leeman said. “I’d also like to thank our police department for their strength in how they’ve handled this situation, but especially to the citizens, I think the citizens of Sedalia should really be commended for their actions in how they handled this particular situation.”
Council also:
• Awarded a service award to Sedalia Police Cmdr. David Woolery for 25 years of service.
• Readopted Section 2-833 procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain officials.
• Approved a change order No. 1 from Rhad Baker Construction LLC for Streetscape Phase IV at $2,777.
• Approved an ordinance with Storage Networks for data storage infrastructure and related services for the city at $83,580.
• Approved a one-year contract with Hansen’s Tree, Lawn, & Landscaping Services LLC for yard waste grinding.
• Authorized an application by the city for a tree resource improvement and maintenance (TRIM) grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation to continue re-inventory of trees within public spaces.
• Approved a one-year contract extension with Duke’s Root Control Inc. for chemical root control application for $25,071.60.
• Approved an agreement for professional services with Missouri State University, Center for Archaeological Research for professional services related to the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park Rail Spur Project.
• Approved an agreement with Engineering Surveys and Services for 2018 water system improvements contract No. 3 from 10th Street to 16th Street and from Grand Avenue to Engineer Avenue in the city.
• Approved a branding contract agreement with Callis and Associates Inc. for professional services.
• Approved an ordinance amending Section 2-72 of the Code of Ordinances relating to city council departmental committees.
• Approved the First Amendment to the Master Services Agreement with Barr Engineering Co. for the development of three National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit applications for all three of the city’s wastewater treatment facilities at $36,495.
• Amended the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 regarding National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System application development.
• Approved a new liquor license and renewed several licenses.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe and Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe were absent.
