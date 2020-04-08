The Sedalia City Council met for an emergency meeting Wednesday evening via a webinar to pass ordinances for a well pumping assembly and installation and the repair of some sanitary sewer laterals.
The council approved an ordinance approving a quote from Layne Christensen Co. at $70,431 for the city’s Well 13 pumping assembly replacement and installation.
“One of our primary wells for our water system, we refer to it as Well 13, has really gone down,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained. “As I understand when they pulled it out the shaft was the only thing that was holding it together, it was cavitating.”
Shaw explained the city could run without it because it has backup wells so it was shut down.
“It is one of those things that’s like if we have any other well go down or any other problems we’re going to start having problems with pressure and those kinds of things,” Shaw said. “This is something that at peak demand we really need this one running.”
Shaw said the city was going to deal with it as an emergency repair. However, when the city got an estimate from a vendor it was a little higher than city staff was comfortable with so it was delayed. Since then, Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey received quotes for the project and staff recommended the lowest bidder.
In documents in the meeting packet, it was expressed the well’s casing showed the majority of the casing pipe was not coated to prevent corrosion, which contributed to the overall failure of the pump. Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson asked if it was standard procedure for the coating to be put on the pipes before they were installed and why it was not done. Shaw said it was standard procedure and the city did not know why it was not done when it was put in place. Dawson asked if there was any idea when it was put in place or who put it in place. Shaw replied he did not know and Ardrey was present via remote webinar but was not able to answer due to technical issues.
The council also approved a quote from Do-Rite Construction & Excavating to repair the sanitary sewer lateral serving the Union Pacific Depot and replace a brick manhole in the center of Pacific Street at $32,355.70.
“If you all remember Pacific Street is the one that runs right there in front of the Lamy’s project,” Shaw explained. “That we have an agreement where we’re sharing the cost doing that and they’re spreading that cost over five years if I remember correctly.”
Shaw explained as the street was torn up the city wanted to make any repairs and updates to the sewer and water lines under the street. Shaw said the city was having difficulty figuring out the laterals going to the sewer line from the depot so the city dug down to them while the street was already torn up.
“When they got down to it they found that the lateral is actually going across pipes, making some bends and then coming back in,” Shaw explained. “As you know that creates points to where sewage can back up. As I understand the pipe is not in real good shape.”
Shaw said Ardrey and city crews figured out an alternative to update the laterals, make them straighter and bring them out of the depot and into the line to prevent future problems.
“If we stopped and went and bid out that project basically we would be holding up the whole project,” Shaw added. “It’s a whole lot easier and cheaper while it’s dug up to just let the contractor that’s doing the project go forward.
“We’re recommending to go ahead and use the vendor that they’re (Lamy’s) using to go ahead and dig up and put in those laterals,” Shaw added. “Our crew will work with them to get all of that where it’s supposed to be and put in the correct manhole and all of that.”
Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe was absent.
