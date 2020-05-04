The Sedalia City Council met for a short meeting via videoconference Monday evening where it approved a number of ordinances.
The council authorized temporary revisions of the city’s 457 deferred compensation plan under the federal coronavirus relief bill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page, part of the bill has provisions that provide options for the city’s deferred compensation program. The provisions are to provide additional relief to participants in the plan who are dealing with financial hardships due to the pandemic.
“Some of these provisions leave it up to the plan sponsor, the city, to allow these temporary provisions or not,” Page explained.
According to Page, the provisions allow larger loan maximums, loan repayment deferrals, early withdrawals to cover expenses related to COVID-19 and waive required minimum distributions for people that are older than 70 and a half which would create a hardship due to the stock market disruptions.
“Adding these options has no financial impact to the city and adds minimal administrative burdens, so staff recommends allowing these options for our employees that choose to participate,” Page said.
The council also authorized staff, with staff’s recommendation, to make the options available to participants immediately. The city will work with its third-party administrator, Mass Mutaul, to put together an amended plan to bring back to the council for formal adoption.
Council also waived the requirements for open container laws and imposed other conditions relating to the Open Door/Craft Beer Cellar “Feed the Hungry” event from 4 to 9 p.m. June 27 in downtown Sedalia.
Page said the inaugural event in 2019 was successful and the city received no reports of issues. City staff has met with the organizers and were comfortable with their plan. One of the organizers, Open Door Service Center Director of Development Tim Postuma, spoke to the council about the event plans. A portion of all ticket sales will go to the Open Door. Donation areas will also be set up around the event as well.
Safety precautions for the event will include giving patrons a designated wristband and cup which will be vetted by staff, street barricades around the designated event area, off-duty police officers will be present, safety meetings will be hosted with all breweries, volunteers will be in orange to be easily identifiable and Ozark Coffee will be helping with coffee and water.
The council also approved ownership disclosure information and a lease agreement with Sensus USA Inc. & Sensus Spectrum LLC. Since the city’s water division has changed its billing systems, the registrations and lease equipment to use frequencies to transmit water meter readings needed to be updated. These frequencies are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.
Council also:
• Gave a service award to Sedalia Fire Department Firefighter John Clarke III for five years of service.
• Approved a records destruction request from the Personnel Department.
• Approved an agreement with HD Supply Facilities Maintenance LP doing business as USABluebook for the purchase of 13 turbidimeters, one procal calibration kit, four rolls of source/drain tubing and 13 desiccant refills for the water division at $26,139 to ensure the proper filtration of drinking water.
• Approved an agreement with Haynes Equipment Co. Inc., for the purchase of one factory-built pumping system for Public Works at $49,870.
• Renewed liquor licenses.
The council adjourned to a closed session for legal advice, lease sale or purchase of real estate and personnel matters.
