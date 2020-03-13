Sedalia City Council candidates seeking election in April met at Best Western State Fair Inn on Friday afternoon for a forum hosted by the Pettis County Pachyderm Club.
Five of the seven candidates were present: Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman, Ward 2 candidate Tina Boggess, Ward 2 candidate Chris Marshall, Ward 3 candidate Lucas Richardson, and Ward 4 candidate Rhiannaon Foster. Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe and Ward 4 candidate Larry Stevenson did not attend.
Leeman is on city council, is seeking reelection and is unopposed. Foster serves on the Sedalia Park Board and is running for council for the first time. Boggess, Marshall and Richardson are all first time candidates.
The candidates were given three minutes to give opening remarks.
Richardson began by telling everyone he lived his whole life in the Pettis County area, is a NoBro Art Event organizer and manages renovations of old buildings. He added he also running to help people.
“I want to make sure that people don’t get left out when we do all these amazing projects we’ve got going on,” he said. “I want to be here for the little man, be here for people that often get overlooked. I feel I can make a positive impact.”
Marshall highlighted his experience including owning his own advertising agency and being used to talking to people. He added he finds out their concerns and offers a solution. He is also looking at issues like the housing shortage and the condition of sidewalks.
Foster spoke about being born and raised in Sedalia, her and her families involvement in the city and Park Board, and being a small business owner.
Leeman spoke about wanting to continue on the City Council. He said the economic impact of the city is good and he wants to continue working to fix problems and issues.
Boggess spoke about Sedalia being her hometown, and noted she was aware of all the changes the city had gone through. She also spoke about working for Missouri Valley Community Action Agency and knowing Ward 2 well.
The first question asked what skills or qualifications candidates had which would set them apart. Richardson spoke about being an art event organizer, being good at bringing people together and being good with listening and people.
Marshall talked about his business experience working for large agencies, managing large groups of people and listening to people and finding their solutions.
Foster highlighted her experience on the Park Board where she has worked with the city on projects.
“(Park Board) has given me a different insight into how it all works,” she said. “Until you’re in there and you get your fingers dirty, you have no idea.”
Leeman spoke about his previous experience on City Council, such as owning a company which dealt with government agencies often. He also spoke about previously being the president of the Missouri Municipal League Central Division and serving on two bank boards. Boggess believed her background in management would help her on the council.
Candidates were also asked their thoughts on raising the city’s water and sewer rates. Marshall spoke about how the rates were being raised because the budget for it was not balanced. He said he was “not a fan of it” and would like everything to work within its own budget.
Foster said finding a balance could be challenging but the raises were something the city sometimes has to do. Richardson and Boggess both were in favor of raising the rates to improve water lines.
“I believe that anytime you talk about raising rates you’re going to have those within the community that are going to be disgruntled about it,” Boggess said. “However if it is explained to them in a way in which they understand why you’re doing it, why it’s necessary and what will be the outcome of it. I believe then the people will say ‘ok we’ve got it’.”
Leeman spoke about how the rates in Sedalia were some of the lowest in the state. He said the raises were in response to water lines corroding and the city previously not having a plan to fix and repair them. This can also raise individuals’ insurance rates due to ISO ratings.
“There’s been no past plan to repair or fix,” Leeman said. “It’s been a fix as we go and now we’re starting to pay for that. It’s vital to us in our discussions … part of that discussion has to do with the safety and welfare of our citizens.”
Candidates were asked if they were in favor of tax increment districts (TIF) and if the city should take advantage of them more often. Boggess, Foster, Marshall and Richardson all said it was a subject they needed to learn more about.
Leeman said he would personally like to see some changes in how some of the tax rates are done within the tax districts. He also said he had a tough time when TIFS took away from education.
Candidates also spoke about how important it was to have residents involved in city council meetings and what candidates would do to get more citizens involved. All candidates agreed it was important and would like to see more residents to attend. Leeman spoke about the importance of getting information out to residents and making sure they understood it. He suggested broadcasting the meetings through cable television. Richardson liked this idea and suggested using social media.
Boggess spoke about giving citizens ownership and showing them they did have a voice in the city. Foster said while she had been speaking with citizens many were unaware they could attend the meetings. She said she had been inviting citizens and would continue to do so. Marshall also liked the broadcasting idea and talked about getting citizens more involved in city concerns.
The final question was about the nationwide police officer shortage and how Sedalia could employ and retain them. Boggess spoke about making sure there were incentives to bring on new officers and supporting them. Richardson was excited about the SPD police academy and thought officers should interact with the community more during things like events. Foster hoped the growth Sedalia was experiencing would be a draw for new police officers and agreed having incentives was important. Marshall agreed with needing to have incentives saying, “we need a nice, strong police force to keep everyone safe.”
