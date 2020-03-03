The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening where the city’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget draft was once again a major topic of discussion.
As the time draws closer for the City of Sedalia to officially adopt their FY 2020-2021 budget, council has been allocating large parts of their meetings to reviewing the budget and working through the details.
During Monday’s meeting, City Administrator Kelvin Shaw gave a presentation discussing where the council had left off following their budget work session. Shaw discussed items council had ranked during their strategic planning session in January and whether or not they had been funded in the budget draft.
In the capital improvements fund council ranked adding $1.5 million to the Heckart Community Center budget to make sure no reductions had to be taken out regarding the size of gymnasiums, meeting rooms, and other areas as their No. 1 priority. It was included in the city’s financing but not as a line item in the budget for the year.
Shaw also covered a change which was going to need to be made to the budget regarding the HCC. Shaw explained the city had learned the timing for the center financing had changed. The city previously thought it was going to close the debt in March.
“That is being delayed, we just got an updated time schedule Friday and looks like that’s not going to close until April,” Shaw noted “So I need to redo those numbers. It’s not going to change really the ending numbers or the ending fund balance. It’s just going to look different than what I showed you.”
Another change which needed to be made included the timing of the city recieving a jet fuel truck which was showing up earlier than expected.
Other top ranked items in the general fund which were funded were $27,000 for self contained breathing apparatus equipment for the Sedalia Fire Department, $300,000 for the Third Street Parking Lot, $150,000 to rehabilitate 16 Street to South Limit Avenue, among others. $200,000 was also included for the sidewalk and curb funding level which was doubled from last year’s budget according to Shaw.
Wayfinding signage at $125,000 was delayed by council in the work session and $1.6 million was funded to increase the storm water project funding to fund the top four projects, out of the original $2.5 million.
In the general fund, top ranked items in the draft include branding initiatives at $50,000, the SPD’s special operations over-time fund at $50,000, police recruitment initiatives at $30,000 and the demolition of dangerous buildings funding level at $100,000. The No. 6 item neighborhood revitalization seed money was funded at half from $200,000 to $100,000.
The two lowest items on the list were an additional vehicle for the Community Development Department. The city will look at alternative ways to accomplish it. Council will also explore options for the animal shelter meet and greet and cat play area. The council will try to secure outside contributions for those projects.
In the transportation fund, the top four ranked items were funded: the airport hangar grant match at $58,000, the ROW maintenance truck and trailer at $29,000, the UTV for airport snow plowing and GPU handling at $20,000 and airport ground power unit at $40,000. The bottom three ranked projects were delayed. Shaw clarified with council the funding for the Amtrak Depot will be moved to be moved to the transportation fund instead of the Central Business and Cultural District fund.
Shaw also advised the council of other items for decisions coming up at the March 16 meeting. A public hearing will be held to discuss a proposed sanitation increase which will not cover operations. T council is continuing to explore options. A hearing will also be held over a 6 percent sewer rate increase.
“Most of you will remember about four years ago council made the kind of the conscious decision instead of a big rate increase that was being suggested by the person who did the rate study, instead of taking all of that at one time that we would do that over increments,” Shaw explained. “We said at that time we’d do about eight percent per year. We haven’t done eight percent just trying to keep the blows to the rate payers as low as possible. Then we’re at six percent, obviously under eight, and we’re getting caught up.”
The water rates will not increase except for when new lines are installed and for the fire service according to Shaw. The city will also hold a public hearing over the city’s FY 2020-2021 budget final draft March 16.
Council also:
• Presented a special award to the Sedalia Police Officer of the Year Cpl. Bradley Arnold.
• Approved the February 10 council meeting minutes and February 24 budget work session minutes.
• Approved an ACH Authorization Agreement between the city and Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. for an electronic funds of interest payments.
• Authorized the Sedalia Police Department’s participation in the Missouri Highway Safety Program (hazardous moving violation project) and applying for grant funding through said program.
• Authorized the Sedalia Police Department’s participation in the Missouri Highway Safety Program (driving while intoxicated enforcement grant) and applying for grant funding through said program.
• Approved a change order #3 between the city and KAT Excavation, Inc. for the Broadway water line replacement project for $2,419.
• Approved a one year contract between the city and AVEVA Wonderware for SCADA Software used for the city’s water treatment plants at $2,739.
• Approved an ordinance adding sections 28-10 and 28-11 to the city’s code of ordinances relating to adoption of a disadvantaged business enterprise program policy statement and program guidelines required for grants received from the United States Department of Transportation.
• Approved a liquor license to Bryan Welpman doing business as Welpman Springs Brewing Co. for the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl at the Fox Theater March 12, 2020.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice, lease, sale or purchase of real estate and personnel matters.
• Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman, Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe, and Ward 4 Councilman Tolbert Rowe were absent.
