The Sedalia City Council will have several new faces after Tuesday’s municipal election, according to unofficial results.
Sedalia citizens voted for change Tuesday with three new individuals, Tina Boggess, Lucas Richardson and Rhiannon Foster winning seats on the council.
The only incumbent to win their seat Tuesday was Ward 1 City Councilman Jeff Leeman who was unopposed and won his ward with 360 votes.
In a tight race, Tina Boggess won the Ward 2 seat with 186 votes; her opponent, Chris Marshall, received 161.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, it really hasn’t,” Boggess told the Democrat after winning. “I’m excited actually. I’m excited especially with some of the things that are coming up that the council has been talking about. I’m ready to get in there and start the work.”
Boggess said she wants to be a “voice for the people” like she talked about during her campaign.
“I want to learn the ropes at first and then just as I said I want to be the voice of the people,” Boggess explained. “I want them to be able to contact me and say, ‘Hey this is what we think we need, this is what we feel needs to be done’ and be able to take that voice back to the council as a whole.”
With the election season heating up, many candidates are out working to get their messages t…
Marshall told the Democrat “I did the best I could” and he appreciates the people who voted for him.
“You know for me being new to the city and getting the turnout that I did, I really do appreciate it,” he said.
In another tight race, Lucas Richardson beat incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe with 200 votes. Lowe, who received 164 votes, was appointed to the council seat in April 2019 by Mayor John Kehde to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Don Meier.
“It feels good, it feels good to win,” Richardson told the Democrat. “As anyone would hope it feels good but it’s great to know that this chapter has opened and now I’ve got some work to do.”
Richardson said his personal goals on the council are the same from when he was campaigning but what his constituents want comes first.
“I have a to-do list of things I’m interested in but first and foremost it’s going to be what the constituents are interested in...” Richardson said. “Now I’ve got a responsibility to work harder for those around me.”
The Sedalia City Council is seeing several races in the April 7 municipal election including…
Lowe congratulated Richardson on his win.
“All I would say is congratulations to Lucas...” Lowe said. “I would say thank you very much to all those who voted for me and good luck to Lucas on his new endeavor.”
In the largest city council race in Tuesday’s election, Rhiannon Foster won with 342 votes. Jeff Wimann received 184 votes and Larry Stevenson received 113. Wimann is a member of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees and Stevenson is a former Ward 4 councilman.
“I’m so excited,” Foster said. “I’m just so excited to have the opportunity to represent the Fourth Ward...I’m overwhelmed and I’m excited and I can’t wait to get going.”
Foster said she is “so thankful” and “honored” that those who voted for her trusted her to “be their voice.”
After Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe announced he would not be seeking re-election for the Se…
Wimann congratulated Foster on her win and said he learned a lot in the campaign.
“Just congratulations to Councilwoman Foster on a great win tonight,” Wimann said. “Personally this is my first time to run for public office. I learned a lot and I made some errors that I will correct should I try to run again in the future.”
Stevenson could not be reached by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.