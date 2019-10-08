The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening to hear presentations over the city’s audit results, city wage structures, and cemeteries.
Jeff Chitwood of Gerding, Korte, & Chitwood gave a presentation about the city’s audit results for Fiscal Year 2018-19. Chitwood went over the audit’s main points and recommendations.
The city had to do a single audit due to spending more than $750,000 of federal funds, a difference from last year’s financials.
“That is just part of your normal audit report but there were extra steps that we had to take,” Chitwood said. “Do some extra compliance work in accordance with those guidelines. We did do that this year. Found no issues with your federal orders, so that’s a good thing … Happy to report there’s nothing to report there.”
Chitwood pointed out in financial statement findings there were a couple points the city had experienced the last couple of years and again this year. They dealt with budget deficits and deficits as ending fund balances in capital projects and midtown special allocation funds.
“Those aren’t huge deals. You obviously don’t want to have those but those are not totally uncommon,” he said. “Things that are there to just kind of keep an eye on. I know the city’s working through to try to correct those going forward. In fact they made progress this year.”
Chitwood said everything else had gone well in the audit. The city’s long-term debt decreased by $2.6 million. The city’s total net position decreased by $28,409 and Chitwood said when looking at a city the size of Sedalia “coming in around there is a good thing.” He also said the majority of the funds controlled at city hall had an increase. He noted in the city’s financials nothing stood out as “things that look terrible or aren’t in good shape” and added “overall the city’s finances look really good.”
The council also heard a presentation from City Administrator Kelvin Shaw about the results of a wage study.
“It’s an ongoing process, it’s a long process because when we went through that we got into looking at the specific jobs themselves,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman said.
“In order to do that in comparison with other areas in our market that takes a while to put all of that together and to do the research for. This part right now is another portion of that as we proceed through that. We have not forgotten our employees.”
Shaw explained the city received copies of a study Warrensburg had done on the topic. After reviewing the data and further research and discussion, the city has made several changes. In the police department, the wage scale of corporal was added and six corporals were promoted. Also, the starting wage for officers was increased.
In Public Works, in the equipment operators position it was found the city provided more benefits and provided a career path for workers, but offered lower pay than in the private sector. Staff recommended highlighting the positives when hiring new operators. They also recommended adding some classifications and positions. They also recommend moving equipment operators up one grade on a case-by-case basis.
Council then approved the amended the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget regarding some of those adjustments.
“This is an ongoing process. This is not something that you are ever done with,” Shaw said. “We need to analyze the market. We need to continually look at what is the market telling us?”
Cemetery Director Roger Waters gave a presentation on the cemetery department, kicking off strategic planning presentations from various departments over the next few months ahead of 2020 budget discussions. Waters reported 88 burials, 51 headstones had been set, and 13 military markes set through September. He said landscaping has been a challenge this year due to the high amount of rain. The department is going to try putting concrete around the headstones as a way to reduce the amount of weed eating needed.
Waters is looking at plotting out new areas for burials and new roads in the next few years. He is also looking at creating a cremation-only area in the cemetery since more people are doing that as opposed to casket burials. The columbarium installed in February 2017 is sold out and a new one will be installed in November.
Council also:
• Presented a retirement and service award to Sedalia Police Cmdr. Larry Ward for 30 years of service, a service award to Timothy Proctor, Water Department distribution systems foreman, for 15 years of service and a retirement award to Charles Epps, Water Pollution Control Department equipment operator I, for 15 years, six months of service.
• Approved a records destruction request from the City Clerk’s Office.
• Approved change order No. 1 with Heptagon Construction Inc. for Municipal Building renovations.
• Amended the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 regarding city hall renovations.
• Ratified the submission of a West Central Missouri Solid Waste Management District Grant application for two waste oil heaters for the city’s Vehicle Maintenance Facility and authorized $3,000 as the city’s match if awarded.
• Accepted a quote from POSM Software for a one-year renewal of software used in the operating of the closed circuit system in the water pollution control department van for $1,500.
• Accepted an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Company for Railroad Highway Grade Crossing Closure at Quincy, Prospect, and Lamine avenues in Sedalia.
• Approved an agreement and change order No. 1 between the city and Poort Excavating LLC relating to the Coaches Bar and Grill basement fill and sidewalk repair project for $32,565. The city had originally budgeted $48,000, according to Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page.
• Accepted bids and a contract from Hawkins Inc. for the purchase of sodium hypochlorite, ammonium hydroxide, and hydrofluosilicic acid to be utilized by the Sedalia Water Department.
• Accepted two agreements to existing contracts with Tyler Technologies Inc. for an upgrade and maintenance/support on New World/Tyler software utilized by the Sedalia Police, Fire, and EMS personnel.
• Authorized the acceptance of funds from the Bulletproof Vest Partnership under the Bureau of Justice Assistance to be utilized by the Sedalia Police Department.
• Amended the budget for FY 2019-20 regarding the reimbursement of bulletproof vests.
• Voted against an ordinance granting a special use permit to GUESA USA for a medical marijuana dispensary business on properties located at 101 S. Ohio Ave. and 111 S. Ohio Ave.
• Appointed Travis Ross to the Central Business & Cultural District Board for a three-year term expiring in June 2022.
• Appointed Robert de la Fuente, Sheryl Giambalvo and Stephanie Harris to the Galaxy West Community Improvement District Board for four-year terms expiring May 26, 2022.
The council adjourned to a closed session for legal advice, lease sale or purchase of real estate and personnel matters.
All council members were present.
