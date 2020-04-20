The Sedalia City Council met for its meeting via webinar Monday night where the city’s financials were a major topic of discussion since the COVID-19 pandemic has been greatly affecting the market and sales tax revenue.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw gave a presentation on March’s financials. Shaw explained the month was strong on sales tax revenue and was 8.7% above the previous year. The city had a 3.7% increase in sales tax revenue for the year and use tax revenue is at 11% compared to a budgeted 2%.
Shaw also gave a presentation on the city’s budget adjustments to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said he’s looked at sales tax revenue estimates and what the effects could be.
“Then (I) tried to go through the budget and stole a page out of the state’s book where instead of amending the budget and taking things out of the budget we’re just doing what we call holdbacks,” Shaw said. “So in other words it’s still in the budget, it’s still appropriated. When we learn more we will free that money up.”
Shaw said he informed department heads of the items he’d identified in their budgets that cannot be funded until further notice although the items were still in their budgets.
Shaw said he looked at the city’s finances from 2010, the year the city saw the full effect from the 2008 financial crisis, to see what the effects were on the city’s sales tax revenue.
In 2010, the city’s general fund had roughly $400,000 less than the year before, according to Shaw, and the city was anticipating a 2% sales tax revenue increase in 2020 ($118,534). The 2010 figure added with the anticipated increase, which the city expects now won’t occur due to the pandemic, would bring the anticipated 2020 funding gap to $518,534.
Several 2020 projects were put on holdback to make up for the gap including neighborhood revitalization seed money ($100,000) and an added facilities management employee ($50,000). The holdbacks, totaling $295,779, along with the already-adopted budget surplus at $107,858 bring the net Fiscal Year 2021 change to negative $114,897. The remaining reserves would then be $8.3 million.
“That’s why we have that fund balance, or the reserves if you will, is to be able to weather storms like this without having to take knee jerk reactions, laying people off, cutting services and all that kind of good stuff...” Shaw explained. “Even if we hit that they’re (reserves) still at 62% which is a healthy fund balance.”
In the transportation fund in 2010, the city had roughly $200,000 less than the year before and was anticipating a 2% revenue increase in 2020 ($52,781), bringing the anticipated 2020 funding gap to $252,781.
Holdbacks include reducing the transfer from the capital improvements fund ($150,000) and the Sedalia Regional Airport ground power unit ($40,000). With holdbacks totaled at $274,612, the net transportation fund estimated impact is $21,831. Added to the budget deficit at $51,254, that brings the net FY21 change to negative $29,423 and remaining reserves to $1.7 million.
In the capital improvements fund in 2010, the city had roughly $200,000 less than the year before and was anticipating a 2% revenue increase ($53,687) bringing the anticipated funding gap to $253,687.
“I got more aggressive here, first of all, because we can and second, of all this is where the reserves can have the most flexibility over time of what we can do or what we can cut back on,” Shaw explained.
The city also took $150,000 out of the capital improvements fund to move it to the transportation fund. Holdbacks include all but one planned stormwater drainage projects ($1.1 million) and a portion of the road resurfacing budget ($355,000). Holdbacks total $1.6 million. The net transportation fund estimated impact is $1.4 million. With the budget surplus at $1.8 million, the net FY21 change will then be $3.2 million and the remaining reserves will be at $2.2 million.
“Not to confuse the issue too much but the fund balance will actually be about $4 million but $2 million of that will be restricted for the community center from the budget,” Shaw clarified.
Council also:
• Recognized the police response to the hostage situation on April 12.
• Approved an ordinance extending the Sunset Provision for Section 2-434 9(b) relating to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees which added the City Administrator and Mayor to the board. Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page voted no.
• Amended the city’s Personnel Regulations Manual by amending Section 5.3(d) work schedule relating to Municipal Building employees.
• Addressed the emergency waiver issued April 14 by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control for retailer-packaged alcohol.
• Approved change order No. 2 from S&A Equipment and Builders LLC for the Katy Trail Extension Project.
• Approved a donor agreement with the Heckart Family Foundation and Sedalia Heritage Foundation Inc. for the Heckart Community Center. Page abstained due to her financial involvement with the Sedalia Heritage Foundation.
• Approved change order No. 2 from Poort Excavating LLC for storm drainage improvements project area No. 27.
• Accepted an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to locate traffic signal preemption equipment atop the city’s west water tower.
• Accepted an ordinance for city maintenance of the sanitary sewer main, force main and lift station located at 4107 W. Main St. within the city from Star Acquisitions Inc. and approved and accepted a permanent and temporary utility easement from Star to the city for said property.
• Amended Ordinance No. 9940 by adding a new classification and job description for the position of Equipment Operator III (Demolition) for the city.
• Amended Section 7.15(c) (Controlled Substance and Alcohol Testing Policy - Applicability) of the city’s Personnel Regulations Manual by adding Equipment Operator III (Demolition).
• Approved a one-year contract extension with Iron Mountain Trap Rock for purchase and delivery of trap rock.
• Formally rejected the bid for two police vehicles from W-K Chevrolet.
• Authorized the Sedalia Police Department to act as an agent for the city in the application process for the Missouri LESO Program administered by the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Law Enforcement Support Office and authorized the mayor, city administrator and/or chief of police to sign said application.
• Amended section 40-294 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the Firefighter’s Retirement Fund Board of Trustees.
• Approved the purchase of two 2018 Dodge Chargers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a total of $39,000 and one 2019 Ford Explorer from the Kansas State Highway Patrol for $25,350 for the SPD.
• Approved an amendment for Tyler Technologies Inc. for implementation of Brazos Solution E-Ticketing Software and associated hardware for the SPD.
• Authorized the SPD to act as an agent for the city in the application process for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Solicitation grant and authorized the mayor, city administrator and/or chief of police to sign said application.
• Amended the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 regarding Ballistic Shield Replacement.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash and Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.