The first Sedalia City Council meeting of the year was full of awards and a presentation on medical marijuana.
The council met Monday evening at city hall where members heard a presentation on new medical marijuana developments.
City Attorney Anne Gardner gave a presentation on drafted ordinances for the Code of Ordinances which mirrored state statutes on medical marijuana.
“This is to bring you up to date on kind of the medical marijuana roll out so to speak and any changes we need to make to our local ordinances,” she said. “As you recall, last November there was a constitutional amendment that passed that established the use for medical marijuana. Besides people being able to get their medical marijuana patient cards, the Department of Health and Senior Services for the state is beginning to tell us who’s been approved.”
Gardner said DHSS approved 10 medical marijuana laboratory testing facilities in the state Dec. 19. On Dec. 23, 21 medical marijuana transportation facilities were approved. Applications can still be submitted for those facilities. Sixty medical marijuana cultivation facilities were approved Dec. 26 with 60 maximum allowed. None of the facilities were in Pettis County. Around 17 pages of facilities received a denial, according to Gardner.
Gardner also reported DHSS has yet to announce approved medical marijuana infused product manufacturing facilities with 86 allowed in the state. They will be announced Friday. DHSS will announce approved medical marijuana dispensary facilities Jan. 24 with 24 facilities allowed in each congressional district, so 192 in the entire state. Approved medical marijuana seed to sale facilities will be announced around Jan. 31.
Gardner presented a draft of ordinances adapted from the state’s constitution and regulations, dealing with business regulations, residential cultivation, possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence. Gardner hopes to bring the completed ordinances back to council for approval during the next meeting.
On the business regulations, Gardner said any medical marijuana facility inside the city limits would have to have a city business license. The city will also not allow the transport of possession of medical marijuana in the city unless the individual is “a qualified patient or the caretaker of a qualified patient.” It also can’t be in an amount larger than what is allowed by state law. It can only be transported between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. An owner or employees of a medical marijuana facility can also transport it inside the business or deliver it directly to a qualified patient or caretaker.
Gardner said medical marijuana dispensaries can’t be open to the public and can’t make any sales between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. When buying medical marijauna, it cannot be consumed on the premises of the dispensaries. Proof of eligibility must be shown. Dispensaries will be legally allowed to sell marijuana paraphernalia but only within the dispensaries.
“We’re going to require that there be some additional security surveillance cameras that are a part of this process,” Gardner said. “That they’ve had professional robbery and burglar alarms. That they have a locking safe...They also have to have some exterior lighting. These are subject to interpretation and also for discussion later.”
People are not supposed to be able to smell any odor of marijuana outside the facilities “by those people that have ordinary senses,” according to Gardner. Mobile marijuana trucks will also not be allowed. Medical marijauna will have to be disposed of to a licensed facility or something that is in their possession in their own household.
Gardner said a conversation needs to be had over residential cultivation. The rules state it can be cultivated in a closed, locked facility, according to Gardner. Neighbors should not be able to smell it. In residential consumption it cannot be smoked inside or outside if it goes outside the person’s residence. People also cannot go to the common area at their apartment building to smoke.
The city also needs to change its possession of marijuana law to make the exceptions allowed under the state statute for people who are qualified patients, owners, or caretakers.
“We can prosecute people for failure to produce their ID,” Gardner said. “So if they don’t show their permit to any law enforcement officer or anything like that, then that can be punishable by a fine. If we catch anybody consuming medical marijauna in public that can also be an additional enforcement.”
Anything associated with marijuana smoked in a public place will be illegal. Gardner said there were definitions for a couple of places and some exceptions. The last city ordinance, which will need an amendment, is driving while intoxicated or driving while under the influence of a drug. The state amendment now allows the city to not have to prove a percentage of marijuana in a person’s blood system. Now, if any marijuana is detected it’s illegal according to Gardner.
“There’s an awful lot of information out there which means there could be an awful lot of misinformation,” Gardner said. “It’s going to be a learning process for us as well when we figure out the different scenarios and how we’re going to enforce them.”
Several awards were given out during the meeting with the first two being service awards to Sedalia Police Department Chief Matt Wirt for 20 years of service and Public Works Project Manager Devin Lake for 10 years of service.
Four new police officers were pinned with their badges including officers Ty Barrett, Bret Twenter, Kevin Tylar and Kira Pappert. Joshua Howell was promoted to commander and Kevin Klein was promoted to sergeant.
Council also:
• Hosted a public hearing on an annexation petition from Deer Brook Villas Phase 3.
• Called for a motion and approved a two-year audit extension for the City of Sedalia, Sedalia Water Department and Pension Trust Funds.
• Amended Section 2-162(a) of the Code of Ordinances by removing the title of Building Official from positions appointed by the mayor.
• Amended the Master License Agreement and Master Services Agreement with Springbrook Holding Company LLC, a Delaware corporation, by adding a software module for CivicPay online for a total sum amount of $3,000.
• Approved and accepted change order No. 1-final from Insituform Technologies USA LLC for cured-in-place piping on various sanitary sewer lines in the city for $6,049.45.
• Approved a three-year extension of an agreement between the city and Foley Equipment Company for semi-annual maintenance on five Sedalia Water Department emergency generators for a sum amount of $3,031.66.
• Approved a records destruction from the Sedalia Police Department Administrative Support Bureau.
• Amended the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 regarding police equipment and training.
• Appointed Erica Eisenmenger as a Motel Representative for the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission for a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.
• Renewed several liquor licenses.
• Held a closed session for legal advice, lease, sale or purchase of real estate and personnel matters.
All members were present.
