The Sedalia City Council met for a special meeting and public hearing via videoconference Monday night to discuss a local business license.
Council hosted the meeting relating to KDP Hospitality LLC’s (Econo Lodge) upcoming City of Sedalia business license renewal. The city and the council expressed concerns over fires at the facility over the last few years, including a fire in late January, and the business not being in compliance with fire codes.
City Attorney Anne Gardner began her opening remarks by explaining Mayor John Kehde sent a letter to KDP expressing concerns about the business not being able to fulfill the corrective plan after the Jan. 24 fire. According to Gardner, the mayor also expressed concerns over past fire safety violations and proposed a corrective action plan.
“Tonight is an opportunity for Econo Lodge to address the mayor’s corrective action plan or to offer a different correction plan prior to their renewal of their business license prior to June 1, 2020,” Gardner explained.
Sedalia attorney J. Christopher Spangler was present to represent Econo Lodge. No other Econo Lodge representatives were present although there were two call-ins to the meeting which city staff and Spangler were not able to identify.
Spangler expressed the business was not opposed to corrective action, however, time could be an issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also wanted clarification about exactly what needed to be done.
“This has been a really bad situation in fact for my client,” Spangler explained. “We had the fire in January of this year. We had COVID-19 that’s come up that’s caused a lot of problems. We’ve had insurance problems.”
Spangler said the business was experiencing issues with its insurance company; Econo Lodge began its policy with this company in 2019. He said the insurance company has a provision stating it does not pay for a fire bill unless the business has a central fire alarm station and that the insurance broker placed the policy even though the business did not have one. When the business had the fire and the insurance company investigated, the company sent a letter stating it would not cover the fire.
Spangler said the Econo Lodge received a letter from the State of Missouri that said the business needed to have a sprinkler system, which it previously did not need to due to being grandfathered in. Spangler said the business is working on a bid to install a system. Spangler said the business staff told him all of the failures on the business’s previous inspection had been corrected but the city had not conducted another inspection due to COVID-19. Spangler also requested clarification on what needed to be done and asked for a reasonable timeframe to install the sprinkler system.
Ward 1 City Councilman Jeff Leeman expressed he felt Spangler had missed the real reason everyone was there, saying the council had a “real major concern with the way they operate their business as a whole.” He said the members were concerned especially when it came to occupant safety and the business’ actions during the January fire.
“Their actions, in our minds, are not worthy of them to run that business and I’ll tell you why,” Leeman said. “When you have a situation where you have a fire and it takes the fire department to get there and to pull the alarm, that is a major issue in my mind.”
Gardner provided three witnesses and multiple documents. The first witness’s statement could not be heard by all parties of the videoconference and was omitted. The second witness was Code Enforcement Building Inspector Neil Harman. The third witness was Sedalia Fire Department Administrative Captain Daniel Shaw who had done the annual inspection on the Econo Lodge in 2018 with another individual as well as responded to the January fire.
Shaw said the business passed on several items but also had several violations. Spangler spent a large portion of the meeting asking Shaw about fire codes and how they are implemented on a state and city level.
Shaw also gave his account of the January 2020 fire. He explained when he arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke coming out of a couple of windows.
Upon his entrance, he noticed the fire alarm was not sounding and the fire doors were not closed. Shaw said he pulled the fire alarm and closed the fire doors. He also said no one at the hotel had started an evacuation to his knowledge. When firefighters went to evacuate rooms, the master key they were given did not let them into all of the rooms they needed to attempt to evacuate, according to Shaw.
The council and mayor ultimately expressed their concern for the individuals staying in the hotel. The Econo Lodge was given until May 15 to comply with the corrective action plan provided by the city.
