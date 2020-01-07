Sedalia City Council members, Mayor John Kehde and City Administrator Kelvin Shaw met with the heads of all city departments Saturday at the Sedalia Fire Department Headquarters for council to rank its priorities for the next city budget.
The rankings were organized in funds which make up the overall budget, including the General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Capital Improvements Fund.
After giving an overview of what had been accomplished in the last year, Shaw reminded attendees the process was a “journey not a destination” before beginning strategizing discussions.
“I just thought I would just try to help us set our mindsets as far as from my perspective anyway,” said Shaw. “The planning process is a journey, it’s not a destination. It’s not something that you develop a plan, set it on a bookshelf, and let it gather dust. It’s something that has to be a living and breathing kind of thing. It has to be circular in nature to where you’re always planning and reassessing.”
Community improvements and public safety were ranked top priorities for the new year. Council members ranked branding for the city No. 1 in the General Fund and more space for the Heckart Community Center No. 1 in the Capital Improvements Fund. The demolition of dangerous buildings, sidewalks and curbs, the Third Street parking lot, and the completion of Streetscape also all ranked high on the lists.
The council has been hosting weekly strategic planning presentations since October to learn the needs of each city department from their directors. Department heads were present Saturday to answer further questions from the council before it ranked funding requests for projects and purchases.
Council members have until March to finalize the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, which begins April 1. The strategic planning session set the foundation for budget discussions over the next three months. Saturday’s rankings will be a guide for the council to use as it makes its final decisions on what to finance in the next city budget.
General Fund
1. Branding for the city ($50,000)
Callis Integrated Marketing Director of Operations Megan Hartman and Client Services Director Hannah Sartin gave a presentation over the importance of having branding for the city. Council and staff had a long conversation about the importance of actively creating relevant, cohesive branding to showcase the city and set it apart from other counties. Community involvement in the branding was also important with council agreeing the branding needed to start with the community.
The branding can help create a sense of pride for current residents and bring in new people and businesses. There was also discussion about strengthening the city’s historic preservation efforts, but also highlighting the future.
“We’re a great city, we’re lots of fun but we don’t brag about or get the word out about how great Sedalia is,” Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said. “It needs to be fun and inviting and don’t forget about our past, but we need to continue to move forward. We’re in a time right now with Sedalia when so many great things are happening that we just have this golden ticket in our hands and we can either stare at it or we can do something to build it and make it bigger and better.”
2. Special Operations Overtime Fund for Sedalia Police Department ($50,000)
Ranked at No. 1 last year, the overtime fund for police operations took the second spot in the General Fund rankings. SPD will use the $50,000 fund to cover overtime for officers who help with problem-oriented policing like special operations such as added patrol in high-crime areas and surveillance in proactive drug investigations or the Crime Resolution Unit.
3. Recruitment incentives for SPD ($30,000)
Shaw and Police Chief Matt Wirt explained the pool for police officer hiring continues to get smaller every year. The city plans to use the money to help create incentives to attract quality police officers to SPD as well as retaining them. Suggestions included sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursements. Wirt also highlighted the importance of balancing those incentives with rewards for people who have stayed at the department.
“I think it’s important to note how critical our gaining and keeping good people is. At this point it’s at a crucial point where it’s starting to affect the services that we can offer,” Wirt said.
4. Demolition of dangerous buildings ($100,000)
Ranked No. 2 last year, the council allocated money again to continue with the demolition of dangerous buildings in the city.
5. 353, CID, comprehensive plan finish & expand ($50,000)
The Community Development Department is working on assessments to determine which areas in the city need assistance and how to best address issues. The assessments are the first steps in several downtown residential redevelopment initiatives the department is looking into including revolving loan programs, historic tax credits, neighborhood associations, historic districts and community improvement districts. The money will be used to continue and expand on these efforts.
“The comprehensive, the 353 urban redevelopment, the community improvement district and the neighborhood association are all part of the initiative and well on the way right now,” Shaw said.
6. Neighborhood revitalization seed money ($200,000)
7. Electronic ticketing for SPD ($55,000)
8. Promotions and events ($15,000)
9. SWAT Team, add one position to facilities maintenance in the community development department ($50,000)
10. Finish kennel fronts at the animal shelter ($20,000)
11. Add one vehicle to the community development department ($30,000)
12. Meet and greet and cat play area for the animal shelter ($7,000)
Transportation Fund
1. The addition of a 65 x 65 airport hangar at the Sedalia Regional Airport for the current year (project cost $580,000, grant funding $522,000, net anticipated match needed $58,000) tied with adding a truck and trailer to split crew in alley and right of way maintenance ($29,000) for first place.
Shaw explained city maintenance maintained 159 miles of alleyways. The city is also looking for ways to reduce the amount of mowing the city has to do due to its time consuming and costly nature.
“The initiative here is to continue the theme that (Public Works Director) Brenda (Ardrey) brought up last year with to get the right equipment to do the job,” Shaw said.
3. UTV for snow plowing and GPU towing ($20,000)
4. Ground power unit ($40,000)
5. Install a new parallel taxiway at the Sedalia Regional Airport, five years out (Project cost $4,000,000, anticipated grant funding $3,600,000, net anticipated match needed $400,000)
7. Install 10 unit t-hangers at the Sedalia Regional Airport, six to seven years out (Project cost $1,365,000, anticipated grant funding $1,228,500, net anticipated match needed $136,500)
8. Re-construct runway 5/23 at the Sedalia Regional Airport, nine to 10 years out (Project cost $1.1 million, anticipated grant funding $990,000, net anticipated match needed $110,000.
Capital Improvements Fund
1. Heckart Community Center for meeting and tourism space ($1.5 million)
Shaw explained as architects have been working on the Heckart Community Center they had been looking at cutting the space around the gymnasiums and in the meeting rooms as a way to stay within budget. Shaw said he felt the space around the gymnasiums was important for sports tourism and the meeting rooms would benefit the whole city.
Shaw said the architects were still working on alternates to get the price down, but Shaw wanted to present the opportunity to council to allocate $1.5 million to keep the space around the gymnasiums and space in the meeting rooms.
“I think the comment all along as this all came out of council a couple of years about building this community center is it’s always been about let’s do this right the first time,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman said.
Shaw added the things the capital improvements funds would pay for were not things “you can back up and build later, you’ve got to build it in now.”
2. New self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Fire Department by FY2023 (anticipated cost $270,000, anticipated grant $243,000, net anticipated match needed $27,000)
3. Sidewalks and curbs ($200,000)
Ranked No. 4 last year with $50,000, sidewalks and curbs are a “major initiative” this year for the city, according to Shaw, and for the council who ranked it No. 3 this year with four times the amount allocated to it last year.
4. Third Street Parking Lot ($300,000)
This is planned to be done through a partnership with Pettis County. The county bought a pug mill, which is a piece of equipment to take recycled tires and make them into a reusable material with a bonding material, according to Shaw. This material can be used for streets. Shaw said the city wants to try the material out on the Third Street parking lot to see how well the materials work.
5. Streetscape (net of grant funds $800,000)
During its July 22 meeting, the council awarded bids for the completion of the final phase of streetscape and funding was included in the 2019-20 budget. When the city put the project out for bid, however, the bids received were higher than expected. The city then put it out for bid a second time with similar results. Council approved the bid since the city has STP grant funds that need to be designated by Sept. 30 and the city wanted to complete the nearly decade-long project.
MoDOT, which is the grant administrator and the federal funds pass through the state department, did not approve the bid. MoDOT had the city put the project out for bid a third time. With those received bids, the city wanted to go with the second lowest bid, but MoDOT would only approve the lowest bidder, according to Shaw. The money allocated for Streetscape last year has not been spent, according to Shaw, but needed to be allocated to the project again this year. The project is set to be completed this year now that MoDOT has approved a bid.
6. Wayfinding signage across the city ($125,000)
7. 16th Street, South Park Avenue to South Limit Avenue repairs ($150,000)
8. North East Sedalia Truck Loop ($1.15 million)
9. Stormwater Drainage Projects ($2.5 million)
10. Downtown Park, above Parks and Recreation Department amount, ($600,000)
11. 32nd Street and South Limit Lane additions/improvements ($1.2 million)
12. Central Fire Station upgrades, three to five year plan, ($5,000,000)
13. South Grand Avenue truck route, two to three years out ($450,000)
14. Municipal Building plaza/fountain restoration ($30,000)
15. Rehab Clarendon Drive or alternate ($2.3 million)
16. State Fair Boulevard/Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive with roundabout, four to five years out ($1.3 million)
17. Pro-Energy Drive to Oak Grove Drive changes depending on development in the area ($7 million)
18. U.S. 65 Highway Ramps at Main Street, cost share with MoDOT (total project $20 million)
19. Municipal Building plaza/fountain upgrade alternate ($150,000)
Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe was absent.
