Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city taxes are still holding strong as the Sedalia City Council heard in its meeting Monday night.
A public hearing was hosted for the proposed tax rates for the year 2020, however, no residents chose to speak so it was quickly closed. The council then approved an ordinance levying and providing for the collection of taxes for the year 2020 in the city.
“In accordance with the Hancock Amendment the tax rates are set to produce the revenues the budget shows are required,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained. “The levy rate is then determined by dividing these revenues by the current assessed values.”
Shaw explained the rates which were allowed for the city to set had been published in the newspaper for the community to see.
Sedalia Finance Director Dawn Jennings reported sales tax was “surprisingly good under the circumstances.” There was a 5.2% increase in sales tax over last year after removing the new park sales tax. Year-to-date the city was also up 6.2% overall including parks and a 1% increase removing parks.
“We had budgeted for a 2% increase so the fact that we’re up 1% is still pretty amazing given a pandemic,” Jennings said.
The council also approved an ordinance amending the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 regarding the allocation of additional funds for sidewalk projects.
“What’s happened is we’re looking good financially so we’ve released the hold that we had on the sidewalk funds that council had allotted at the beginning of the year of $200,000,” explained Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson. “Then we have some chip and seal that we’re not going to be able to get to so we’re taking those funds from the chip and seal projects, moving those to sidewalks and getting more sidewalks replaced.”
The council later approved an ordinance establishing a “no parking” sign on the east side of South Quincy Avenue from West Broadway Boulevard, north for half a block.
“Those of you that know this area, South Quincy between Broadway and Seventh Street is very narrow,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman explained. “It’s been studied and brought to our attention and the advisory commission has recommended that we put a ‘no parking’ on that one side of the street.
“With parking on both sides as it is right now we still have an issue of getting our big fire trucks and emergency vehicle through that area,” he continued. “So we need to take care of this and put a no parking in that area.”
The council also voted to repeal Section 58-654 of the Code of Ordinances, eliminating the protective headgear requirement for motorcycle operators and passengers to be in compliance with new state laws. Recently the state legislature passed a bill which included a prohibition of local governments to regulate motorcycle headgear, according to Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham.
The council denied a special use permit to Matt Otten for a personal use garage/storage building at 2135 E. Seventh St. after the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denied the permit as well.
Sedalia Community Development John Simmons explained the property was zoned as R-1 single-family residential and for the property to have a detached garage, a primary residence had to be present, which the property did not. Due to this staff recommended Otten apply for a special permit.
Simmons also said neighbors attended the planning and zoning meeting and voiced their opposition to the permit. City Attorney Anne Gardner later expressed the use was not one of the accepted uses for the property under a city ordinance.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Tina Boggess, Ward 3 Councilman Lucas Richardson and Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross voted yes and the other five members voted no. However, at the end of the meeting, Otten spoke to the council explaining why he thought he should be able to construct the building. Otten explained his family business was half a block away and he lived two blocks away and the property was not “unattended,” would not be vacated and would have “constant attention.”
“Nothing has ever been done with it (the property),” Otten said. “There were weeds as tall as the building in here. I’ve pulled out trees, it’s mowed weekly, it’s properly maintained. I just don’t feel like anyone is ever going to build a home there so I thought it was a chance to do some development, generate some tax dollars for the city.”
After hearing Otten speak, Ward 4 Councilman Jeff Wimann made a motion for the council to reconsider the permit. There was discussion over the proper way to move forward. It was ultimately decided the council would vote to reconsider the permit after the motion was seconded.
In voting to reconsider, Richardson, Cross and Wimann voted yes with the other council members voting no.
Council also:
• Held a badge pinning for the Sedalia Fire Department.
• Gave a retirement award to Building Maintenance employee Jim Desmond, who is a and retired Sedalia Police Department officer, for 43 years and eight months of service.
• Approved a bid and agreement between the city and S&A Equipment & Builders LLC for sidewalk, curb and gutter demolition/disposal and repair/replacement.
• Awarded a bid for commercial property and content insurance to Cincinnati Insurance through Insurance and Benefits group effective Sept. 1.
• Approved a change order No. 2 from Hettinger Excavating LLC for 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 1 for $32,948.
• Authorized the submission of an evaluation of industrial pretreatment local limits and draft update to city code related to sewers and local limits to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
• Authorized a referendum to be conducted for members of the SFD to join the Social Security System.
• Approved a contract for professional services with PGAV Planners LLC for a comprehensive plan for the city.
• Granted a special use permit to William Carter for a car detail business at 1805 W. Fourth St.
• Granted a rezoning application by C&E Excavating Inc. for properties at 104 E. Ham, 111 E. Ham and 203 E. Ham.
• Granted new liquor licenses and renewed others.
• Held a closed-door session for legal advice and the lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhiannon Foster attended via phone.
