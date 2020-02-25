The Sedalia City Council hosted a lengthy meeting Monday night as it works toward finalizing the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget draft.
The council began hearing budget proposals from department heads in the fall and then hosted its strategic planning session in January. During the council’s previous budget meeting, City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained city staff recommended amending the budget for a 2% increase in sales and use taxes, which is a budget increase of roughly $1.1 million.
Shaw led the council through various items on the budget with staff’s recommendations which took into account the council’s rankings on certain items. A few items brought up lengthy discussions like adding $50,000 to the general fund for a maintenance SWAT position. Shaw explained the position as an additional individual for abatements, dangerous buildings and someone to take care of problems as they arise.
Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe and Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page said to leave it out. Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham thought there was a lot going on in community development right now and it needed to stay in. Ward 3 Councilmen Charles Lowe and Bob Cross agreed.
“I think this is a good point (Community Development Director) John (Simmons) made,” Mayor John Kehde said. “He gets in with his crews to abate properties during the time we have the growing season and we have all of these issues with grass getting out of control like we had a rough season last year. His goal is to get that resolved...That’s not the only thing that’s one of the things.”
Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman and Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash were undecided at first but after discussion agreed to leave it in.
Another big change to the budget is the addition of $207,470 for the police department to raise wages, which Shaw said the council could raise or lower. This would bring the starting salary to about $40,000 and all other positions would be raised on the same scale. Police Chief Matt Wirt spoke in other budget meetings about the issues SPD is having with recruiting and retaining officers and a lot had to do with the city’s salaries being lower than other areas. The department is currently working five short. The council chose to keep it at that amount with overwhelming support.
“Those (police and fire departments) are the most demanding and the most dangerous jobs that we have for the service for our citizens...” Leeman said. “We noticed in here (police department) that we have people leaving and why are they leaving? The main reason was because of the salary…
“I don’t think we have much of a choice to make this choice to step it up and see where this goes,” he continued. “Right now I don’t see how we operate as an efficient police force when we always have at least five short. What that does is it happens to happen that we don’t have enough for a shift or we have someone working over. It just doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to work for us to continue to provide to our citizens.”
One item that was removed from both the general fund and transportation fund was a 5% health insurance increase on policies at $46,089 in the general fund and $7,985 in the transportation fund. Shaw explained the city had done an 18-month policy this year that expires in January, which was why he said the council could take it out.
The council took out $125,000 for wayfinding signage and looked into the option of adding the funds to storm drainage or sidewalk repairs. Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey was not confident the department had the manpower or equipment to do the additional work and said the department would possibly contract out for the additional sidewalk work. The council decided against it. $765,000 was allocated for road resurfacing and $200,000 for sidewalks and curbs. Four stormwater drainage projects were allocated as well.
The updated budget will be brought back to the council at its March 2 meeting. There will be a public hearing on the budget at the March 16 meeting along with a 6% utility rate increases hearing. The council has until March 31 to adopt the budget.
Other budget items discussed include:
• Changing the requested $20,000 for the animal shelter to do 1,000 TNRs to $10,000 to do 500, per staff recommendation.
• $54,731 for the police department to switch to an e-ticketing system.
• Took out $10,000 to restore a donated caboose at the Katy Depot in the hopes they could get it done with private donations and use the money elsewhere.
• $132,500 for Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County plus an increase of $2,500.
• Moved $300,000 from the transportation fund to the Capital Improvement Projects fund.
• $300,000 for the Third Street parking lot.
• Left out $307,845 for replacing the street lights downtown with LED ones and adding meters.
• $1,009,437 for downtown Streetscape.
• $10,000 for mosquito spraying with Kehde and Lowe opposed to it citing concerns for the environment.
• Accepted the Central Business and Cultural District board’s budget but removed the $10,000 allocated as “other;” Shaw said he did not recommend budgeting something as “other.” The council agreed if CBCD decided to allocate something specific, the board could amend the budget.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson was absent.
