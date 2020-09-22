Several projects are moving forward in the City of Sedalia with the Sedalia City Council also preparing for the upcoming holiday season.
The Council approved two incentive form contracts for the Sedalia Police Department Monday evening. Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham explained that staff had presented a hiring incentive program to help the Sedalia Police Department recruit and retain officers during the council’s strategic planning session.
“Part of this program is in recognition of the incentive, the officers agree to work for us for a certain amount of time,” Oldham said.
Oldham asked Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt if the department had seen any improvements in the hiring process and interest in the department. Wirt answered that SPD had seen more interest in the academies, increased applications, and one officer had been hired. When asked about the department’s staffing levels, Wirt said SPD is down four officers, but one officer just announced their retirement, which would make it five.
The Council also approved Change Order No. 1 and No. 2 from Hettinger Excavating LLC for 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 3 regarding water main upgrades the city is working on.
“During the design and bidding process, a storm sewer was not appropriately designed around, and the elevation of some utilities were not correctly identified,” explained Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman. “The total increase in this to the contract is $7,010 and brings the contract total to $2,364,298.”
Sales tax reimbursement agreement amendment No. 1 with J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co. was also approved. Leeman explained while Pacific Street was being improved, things were discovered that the city needed to fix, which delayed the project. According to Leeman, the agreement would change the completion date from Aug. 31 to Oct. 31 due to the “excusable delays,”
The Council also accepted a bid from We Hang Christmas Lights.com for the outlining of building fronts of downtown Sedalia businesses along South Ohio Avenue from Broadway Boulevard to Main Street at $21,047.
“Staff has been working with property owners along Ohio Avenue between Main and Broadway on a potential outline at least the top edge of the fronts of the buildings with Christmas lights for the upcoming season,” explained Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhiannon Foster. “We have verbal commitment from the majority of the owners, making it worthwhile to move forward with the efforts. In addition, we’ve obtained quotes from local vendors that will supply the lights, install them and take them down and store them for the offseason.”
The Council then approved a staff recommendation to utilize the Community Development Department’s marketing budget to support the Furnell Company’s Thanksgiving Night Fireworks at $1,500.
Foster said Furnell uses a Central Business and Cultural District grant and contributions from area businesses to host the annual Thanksgiving fireworks display in downtown Sedalia. Due to the pandemic, Furnell did not ask one typically contributing company to repeat its contribution.
“In the spirit of keeping this tradition going for the community, staff recommends replacing this contribution of $1,500,” Foster said. “They did not ask for this, but in light of the situation and the desire to keep this positive community event going, staff recommends that this relatively small amount be given in good gesture of appreciation.”
Finance Director Dawn Jennings reported a 14.3% increase in sales tax for the month over last year. Without the new parks sales tax, there was still an 8% increase. Year to date without the park tax, the city is at a 2.6% increase, which was “pretty significant” given the year, according to Jennings. Use and transportation taxes were slightly down.
“Next month is really when we’ll see the effects of the fair…” said City Administrator Kelvin Shaw. “We are really in pretty good shape. A lot better shape than we thought we were going to be in. We’re actually right on top of where we budgeted.”
Council also:
• Waived the requirements of section 4-3(A) (open container laws) of the Code of Ordinances and imposed other conditions relating to the Retrieving Freedom/Craft Beer Cellar “Wings for Wags’ event at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 in downtown Sedalia.
• Authorized an increase in expenditures in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 and amended the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 relating to the purchase, hanging and storage of Christmas lights, garland and wreaths.
• Amended Section 40-294 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the firefighter’s retirement fund board of trustees by amending the term limit for a retiree board member from one to three years.
• Approved a general release and indemnity form for the Sedalia Fire Department training on Advantage Metals Recycling LLC property.
• Authorized the submission of national pollutant discharge elimination system renewal permit applications to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the central, north and southeast wastewater treatment plants.
• Approved a pipeline crossing agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Company to install a 12-inch waterline and metal casing under the Union Pacific active line north of East Third Street and South Engineer Avenue.
• Approved an agreement between Crown Hill Cemetery and Leslie Thierfelder to lease pasture land adjacent to the cemetery.
• Approved an agreement from Olsson Inc. for professional services related to lift station rehabilitation of structures at 3000 W. Main St.
• Approved a proposal from Barr Engineering Co. for metals translator and site-specific water quality criteria study for the north and southeast wastewater treatment facilities at $40,400.
• Authorized an increase in expenditures in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 and amended the budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 relating to metals translator and site-specific water quality criteria studies and laboratory analysis fees.
• Granted a rezoning application by Alex Kapitula Jr./Kapital Carpentry LLC for property located in the 2500 block of South Ingram Avenue.
• Approved liquor license renewals.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and the lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
Mayor John Kehde was absent. Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson led the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.