The city’s budget was the main topic of Tuesday evening’s Sedalia City Council meeting as the council gears up for its budget work session next week.
The council heard a presentation on the Calendar Year 2019 and Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Preview from City Administrator Kelvin Shaw. He gave an update on the state of the City of Sedalia, what had been accomplished in recent years, and new goals.
Shaw explained the purpose of the presentation was to preview the upcoming budget without getting too technical and setting the stage for the closer look the council will be taking during the work session next week.
Shaw also gave an overview of the projects council had ranked during its strategic planning session in January. During the process of making the draft budget, Shaw said city staff hosted budget meetings and department heads were given the opportunity to justify their proposals. Items had to have excellent reasons for being included in the budget and the city will continue to review the budget and readjust as necessary. Based on studies and numbers from various agencies, city staff recommended amending the budget for a 2% increase in sales and use taxes, which is a budget increase of roughly $1.1 million.
A factor deemed important by both the council and city staff in the budget was public safety. One issue the city has been looking at is recruiting and maintaining police officers, which has become increasingly difficult for the Sedalia Police Department. Looking into financial incentives was a solution Chief Matt Wirt brought up during his presentation to the council in December. In the budget draft, staff allocated $30,000 for police recruitment and $253,000 for the unfunded liability and frozen police retirement fund.
Shaw also said the council had made it clear neighborhood revitalization was a top priority, which the staff took into consideration when making the budget. $15,081 was allocated for a part-time downtown maintenance position, $29,592 for increased equipment operator time in demolitions and $62,830 for adding a public works project manager, among other items.
The council and staff will continue working on the budget at their planning session at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
The council also amended the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 regarding police car replacement for a change of $12,120 for replacing a wrecked police car.
“Jan. 1 we had a patrol car which was struck by another vehicle that failed to obey a traffic signal and it was declared a total loss,” Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson explained. “This budget amendment makes up the difference between what we’re getting from the insurance and then the cost of the vehicle.”
Change order 1 from S&A Equipment and Builders LLC for the Katy Trail Extension Project for $35,372.93 was also approved.
“During the development of the plan for the Katy Trail Extension, they found some elevation issues going from the street to the sidewalk,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page said. “The easiest and most cost-effective way to fix those is during construction.”
Shaw further explained although the city had received a federal grant for the project, this portion had to be funded out of city funds. Shaw said the grant would not pay for it since it is off of the trail. The grant would also not pay for the moving of one hydrant, according to Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey.
The council approved a proposal with The Vox Box Ltd. for equipping and installing a sound system in the Municipal Building Council Chambers for $12,395. The sound system is not complete in council chambers as a part of the Municipal Building renovations. When the city put the project out for bid the bidder had additional ideas for the sound system. Staff thought the ideas were good, which raised the cost from the initial budgeted amount.
Council also:
• Approved an agreement with InfiniTech Consulting for water district system relocation services for $1,480.
• Granted a rezoning application by C&E Excavating Inc. for properties located at 102 E. Ham Street and East Ham Street.
• Approved a final plat for Bonneville Townhomes, being a replat of the Thompson Addition Part 9, an addition to the city and dedicating public roadways and easements as shown on said plat to public use.
• Approved an agreement with Target Solutions for the purchase of an online training software program for the Sedalia Fire Department for $3,738.
• Approved a merchant services program terms and conditions with Bluefin Payment Systems and a service agreement with T Tech LLC, all related to online utility billing.
• Appointed Bishop Paul Jones to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees to complete John Warder’s term expiring in June 2021.
• Reappointed Tim Harris and Kelvin Shaw to the Galaxy West Community Improvement District for four-year terms expiring on or about March 21, 2024.
• Held a closed session for legal advice and personnel matters.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.