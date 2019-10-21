The Sedalia City Council reached an agreement with Star Acquisitions Inc. Monday evening after much discussion.
Star, of Liberty, came to the City of Sedalia in 2015 requesting assistance in developing “blighted” land through tax increment financing. Newly-generated sales tax revenue from the developments were intended to pay for construction and infrastructure costs. Star was interested in building on the land in front of the Econo Lodge and another open space behind the Galaxy movie theater, collectively adding to 5.1 acres.
The council approved the district with a 6-2 vote during its Nov. 23, 2015, meeting, a decision that was controversial because of many opposed citizens and the TIF Commission’s 9-2 vote against the proposal in October 2015.
In August 2017, council approved an ordinance approving an amendment for a timeline change for the TIF contract with Star. The new project completion date was set for Jan. 31, 2019.
The project still has not been completed and on March 25, the city sent Star a letter stating it was in breach of contract and another April 17 to notify the company of a hearing.
The hearing was hosted June 24 and legal representations from both sides presented their case. The hearing ended with both parties agreeing to meet at a later date.
During Monday’s meeting, the council approved a second amendment to the contract.
“... it (the amendment) takes it (the property tax portion) down from somewhere around $2.2 million to $600,000,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained. “It reduces greatly the property tax capture that could be done.”
The amendment also reduced the amount of sales tax the company could capture through the TIF district.
“So all of the taxing restrictions go down from about $2.6 million, which was the original agreement, all of them go down to a very maximum of $1.3 million. The biggest portion of it, to me, is it takes the property tax to about $600,000,” Shaw added.
The agreement came as a result of the council’s “total displeasure” with what was going on with the district, according to Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman.
“The reason for the amendment in the first place is they were tardy,” Shaw added. “They were supposed to have everything done by Jan. 31 was the last extension that council approved to do that development. They obviously missed that...We put them on notice of default of contract and basically exercised our rights to proceed through that.”
The council also heard strategic planning presentations for the street department, sanitation department, and mowing and alley maintenance from Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey.
The presentation included the results of a traffic impact study on U.S. Highway 65 and state Route B/West 32nd Street by Wilson & Co. to assist with planning activities. The study confirmed changes would need to be made in the future. Wilson & Co. provided suggested interim improvements as well as long-term improvements that could be made.
However, Shaw cautioned that the city was in conceptual stages of planning and this was one of the first steps in looking at solutions. The city plans to continue looking at the issue for solutions.
The council also accepted a scope of service proposal from Wilson & Co. Inc. for professional design services to develop final plans for the reconstruction of Pacific Avenue from North Ohio Avenue to North Osage Avenue.
Last month, the council tabled an ordinance that would have established a one-way street running east to west on West Pacific Street from North Ohio Avenue to the former location of North Osage Avenue. Since then, city staff has been working with “traffic advisory and other stakeholders in the area,” according to Shaw, and came up with what they believe to be a better concept.
“It will keep the two-way street, but it will still increase the parking by allowing angled parking on one side of the street and then widen the street a little bit in the right-of-ways. Have parallel parking on the other side of the street,” explained Shaw.
Council also:
• Heard a financial update from Shaw.
• Accepted a quote from BlueAlly for a one-year renewal of licensing and support on the city’s Mitel phone system.
• Discussed doing a topographic survey on the water system improvement project along North Missouri Avenue from Main Street to North Broadway Boulevard and along Engineer Avenue from East Third Street to Saline Avenue.
• Accepted a proposal between the city and Wool & Associated Topography and Staking LLC for topographic survey services for a water system improvement project along North Missouri Avenue from Main Street to North Broadway Boulevard and along Engineer Avenue from East Third Street to Saline Street.
• Approved an easement for a 50-foot tract in Thompson’s Country club Addition Parts 2, 4 and 5 from E.W. Thompson Inc. for public waterway and drainage purposes and access for maintenance purposes.
• Accepted Change Order No. 2 Final from Triple C Underground LLC for the Nucor and Henry Street Water Line Extension Project.
• Accepted Stifle Nicolaus & Co. for underwriting services relating to the city’s proposed issuance of Certificates of Participation, Series 2019B.
• Accepted an engagement letter from Armstrong Teasdale LLP for legal representation services in connection with the city’s downtown residential redevelopment initiatives.
• Renewed and granted liquor licenses.
The council adjourned to a closed door session for legal advice and lease, sale, or purchase of real estate.
Mayor John Kehde was absent. Mayor Pro-Tem Tolbert Rowe acted in his place.
