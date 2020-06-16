The Sedalia City Council swore in three new members at its meeting Monday night while it said goodbye to three members and heard from the Sedalia Police Department in light of nationwide calls for police reform.
Tina Boggess took over the Ward 2 seat previously occupied by former Councilwoman Bonita Nash, who decided not to run for re-election. Another newcomer, Rhiannon Foster, was sworn in to the Ward 4 council seat previously occupied by former Councilman Tollie Rowe, who also decided not to seek re-election.
Lucas Richardson was also sworn in for his first term in the Ward 3 council seat, which was previously held by Charles Lowe who Richardson defeated in the June 2 municipal election. Lowe had been appointed to the seat by Mayor John Kehde in April 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Don Meier.
The three outgoing council members were honored and each presented with a plaque from the city.
“I guess I would say first of all thank you for the service from the outgoing council members. We appreciated working with you and appreciate your service,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said. “For the new council members, we’re looking forward to working with you.”
Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt gave a presentation on the Sedalia Police Department and questions it has been receiving in light of protests across the country calling for police reform.
“We consistently review our policies and procedures and take appropriate steps to avoid the terrible issues that are going on,” Shaw said. “Actually when we were looking at all of the things that were being suggested over the police reform and those kinds of things we really were kind of astonished, if you will, at how far behind some of the police forces are in what they’re doing.
“Some of the things that they are suggesting as police reforms we’ve been doing for decades…” he continued. “Even though we’re ahead of the game so to speak, we want to stay there. We will continue to assess what we’re doing and make sure that what we’re doing is aimed at the protection of not only the officers but the public as well.”
Wirt said the department has received multiple questions about topics coming out around the country.
“As a transparent police organization, I feel like it’s important to point these things out to folks of what we’re doing in response to questions that they might have,” Wirt said.
Wirt explained SPD averages 56 hours of training each year for each officer while the state requires 24. Wirt also said all of the department's force training includes verbal commands. Officers are also trained and use the WRAP system and every officer has gone through Crisis Intervention Training.
“CIT, that is a week-long training and then ongoing training that helps police officers recognize mental health situations and all kinds of different things throughout our community when they’re on patrol, when they’re with people,” he said. “It also helps them identify and determine ways to deescalate.”
On use of force, Wirt said SPD does not train or use neck restraints and its use of force training is designed for the safety of the public and the officer. SPD officers have had body cameras since 2016 and police cars have dash and backseat cameras.
Wirt also said when use of force is used by an officer, the department reviews its uses of force, arrests and police reports, which are reviewed by multiple individuals. All policies are reviewed and updated regularly to maintain state and national standards as well. He also spoke about the department’s community engagement.
Wirt was asked by an audience member about the department’s policy for use of deadly force.
“Our policy is that we use force that is necessary to make an arrest or stop the situation whatever it is at the level,” Wirt answered. “So that includes deadly force. So that would be our last resort and that would be if it is necessary to affect the arrest.”
Wirt further explained the department’s policy mimics the reforms that came out after the officer-involved shooting and protests in Ferguson in 2014. He was then asked if he knew if Pettis County followed the same policy, which Wirt replied he did not know what the county’s policy is.
After the meeting, it was asked if anyone from the audience would like to make a comment. Shawn Sims, of Sedalia, addressed the council and stated his concerns about the Sedalia woman killed in a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting Saturday. Sims said there are “a lot of upset and hurt people.”
“I know this has no bearing on the city per se as far as the investigation goes or anything like that but the community itself, the people of your city are looking for a lot of transparency going on with this,” Sims explained.
Sims also said there will be demonstrations “very soon, in the next 48 hours” and gave the council “a heads up” on them. Sims went on to say “there are a lot of people that are looking for change.” He acknowledged the new council members.
“These people represent some of our voices,” Sims said. “This is why these people are on this board.”
Sims said if residents don’t start seeing some of the things they are wanting, the people would be “exercising our vote and getting more representation for people like us that are like-minded people to represent us on this board.”
Council also:
• Watched Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell present three Lifesave Awards to Firefighter Kolby Snapp, Firefighter Joe Arnold and Captain Greg Smith.
• Approved change order No. 1 from Al. J. Mueller Construction Co. for the Heckart Community Center.
• Heard a presentation on POW/MIA.
• Heard a financial update from Shaw. He reported sales tax revenue was down 4.2% for the month but up 5.5% year-to-date which is “really good.” If the new sales tax for the parks department was taken out, Shaw said it would be 8.8% down for the month and .3% above year-to-date. Shaw said it was “actually better than I would have expected.”
• Approved a records destruction request from the personnel department.
• Approved a cooperative agreement with Insituform Technologies USA LLC to perform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining of various sanitary lines in the city for $130,917.21.
• Approved a final change order No. 1 for the 2018 Water System Improvements Contract No. 2 - 13th Street. The change order is from Ryan Construction Company LLC at $8,808.10.
• Approved two sales agreements with Foley Equipment Company for the purchase of a mini-excavator at $48,050 and a B6S hammer at $10,369 utilized by the Water Division and Public Works Department.
• Appointed Sherry Broyles to the Citizens Traffic Commission to complete Shirley Neff’s term expiring June 2022 and Janice Summers to the Park Board completing Kevin Thomas’ term expiring June 2022.
• Approved new liquor licenses and renewals.
• Approved multiple temporary event licenses for the Open Door Craft Beer Cellar event.
• Nominated and approved Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson as the city’s new Mayor Pro-Tem.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
