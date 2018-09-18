The Sedalia City Council welcomed news of long-awaited trash cart deliveries, with the promise of more votes on the subject in the near future.
Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey spoke at Monday’s council meeting to discuss the deliveries and questions residents have raised in calls to the city. Mayor John Kehde attended the meeting after several weeks of absence, as he has been staying with his son in a Colorado hospital.
Deliveries of gray trash carts and blue recycling carts to residences on city pick-up routes will continue through Sept. 28. Citizens shouldn’t begin using the carts until Nov. 7.
The automated side-loading trucks that are specialized to lift the carts will not arrive until November, meaning use of the carts is postponed until Nov. 7, Ardrey said.
“The biggest single good thing about these carts is as long as you keep the lids up on them you’ll keep the animals out, you’ll keep the wind out and you’ll keep the odors down,” she said. “If you drive through a neighborhood, the carts themselves are not as bad as seeing bags at the end of the curb.”
Ardrey took the opportunity during the open meeting to address misconceptions among the public about the new trash and recycling system. The new carts and automated trucks are not bringing an increase to city rates for curbside pick-up service, she said.
The Public Works Department is not enacting layoffs of employees as it phases out trash pick-up positions. Although only one employee is needed to operate each automated truck, workers whose jobs on the back of garbage trucks were eliminated have been directed to other positions in the city.
The city is distributing refrigerator magnets and educational materials to share information on the new pick-up system. Some residences with limited curb access will continue to receive alleyway pick-up. The city will place a door hanger on these homes to notify those who live at these residences.
Anyone on a city pick-up route who doesn’t receive trash and recycling carts by Sept. 28 should call city hall, Ardrey said. Citizens with disabilities who don’t have anyone to help push their carts to the curb should contact the city to establish a system of assistance.
“You see very few complaints compared to the positive statements we’re hearing about the carts,” Ardrey said. “Lot of calls, but the majority are positive.”
Some residents have called the Public Works Department to request a second trash cart in place of a recycling cart, Ardrey said. The department created a preliminary fee system that the council could vote on in coming weeks.
The city could charge an extra $5 to citizens who choose to receive a second trash cart instead of a recycling cart. This would cover the extra costs of picking up more trash waste and sending it to the landfill.
The city hopes to reduce landfill costs as more waste is recycled back into productive use. This could lower the chance of future increases to pick-up fees.
“When you’re looking at what we’re trying to accomplish, which is returning materials into the manufacturing stream, it seems more than fair if you’re not going to help your neighbors keep their rates down that you have to pay for what you’re sending to the landfill a little more,” Ardrey said.
Some council members expressed concern that allowing people to receive another trash cart would discourage recycling, as they wouldn’t have a cart to separate recyclable waste.
City staff will continue to develop a system and receive public input on this issue as they draft an ordinance for a council vote.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also gave a presentation with his monthly financial update. Sales tax revenue, the most critical source of city funds, has surged to a 3.6 percent year-to-date increase. This bodes well for the council, who crafted the city budget with the expectation of a 1.5 percent increase this fiscal year.
Outside of Ardrey’s presentation, the council addressed nine public works items during its meeting.
A $27,496 purchase of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck from Bryant Motor Co. passed a council vote. A Sedalia Street Department truck has reached the end of its useful life, and Bryant’s bid came below the state bid price and the $30,000 budgeted amount.
The council authorized moving $1,000 to finish paving a cemetery road. The cemetery received a $10,000 budget this fiscal year to begin paving roads, but staff found these funds brought a road 35 feet short from connecting to its adjoining road.
The city came under its budget in replacing a cemetery dump truck earlier this year, so the council approved moving $1,000 in unused dollars to finish road paving.
The council voted to approve a $17,000 agreement with Ponzer-Youngquist for waterline designs as part of the Streetscape Phase IV Project.
It also authorized a water main extension along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Shaw said this will bring water service to the new Head Start Program building and the surrounding area.
Council members approved two ordinances that updated the job descriptions of Sedalia Water Department employees as the city incorporates the department into its municipal structure. The second ordinance also adjusted certain job descriptions to include them into the city’s substance and alcohol testing policy.
Another ordinance will change the task order for Bartlett and West Inc. for the Chemical Change-Over Project at the water department to add construction management under the company’s responsibilities.
Two procedural ordinances, one for public works and another for finance and administration, amended the city’s personnel regulations manual relating to the Fair Labor Standards Act Exempt Employee Classifications List and amended the substance and alcohol testing policy for employees transferring into a safety-sensitive position.
The final public works vote will allow a city employee to work with Alliance Water Resources in a managerial role for operational oversight of the water treatment system. This will help fill a vacancy left in the project after turnover at Alliance.
During its meeting, the council also:
Passed a resolution to educate citizens about the gas tax in Proposition D, which will appear on voting ballots in the November General Election.
Approved Kehde’s appointments of Kevin Thomas to the Sedalia Park Board to complete Chris Stewart’s term expiring in June 2019; Stephanie Gilgour to the Housing Authority Board of Directors to complete Cindy Carson’s term expiring in June 2020; and Steve Bloess to the Tree Board for a three-year term expiring in June 2021.
Awarded bids for dental and vision insurance to Delta Dental and life insurance to Standard.
Accepted an agreement with Bothwell Regional Health Center for substance and alcohol testing.
Approved a records destruction request from the City Clerk’s Office.
Amended the fiscal year budget to purchase $1,200 CompanionProtect software for the Sedalia Animal Shelter. This software could cost between $900 and $1,800 annually.
Deleted pre-employment and periodic physicals from the Firemen’s Retirement Fund and added it to the Personnel Regulations Manual.
Awarded a service award to Jilene Streit for five years of service in the Community Development Department.
Granted new and renewed liquor licenses.
The council adjourned to a closed-door meeting for legal advice and lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
