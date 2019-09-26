Roughly 10 cyclists from different backgrounds gathered outside of Pro-Velo Cycle Sports Wednesday night as they got ready for their weekly bicycle ride.
The Pro-Velo Weekly Ride began roughly 12 years ago when a few guys got together to ride indoors in the winter, according to Pro-Velo Cycle Sports owner Ebby Norman.
“I think ultimately what it was we started getting together in the wintertime when it was really cold on Wednesdays if I’m not mistaken,” he said.
“We started setting our trainers up on the inside here (of the shop) and doing that because riding a stationary trainer can be just incredibly boring. We were doing that and then we started getting warm so we said well let's ride outside, let's enjoy each other's company outside and that’s kind of how it came about.”
Jeff Howatt has been cycling for roughly 15 years and has been doing the weekly ride since it began. Howatt said he enjoys riding because it’s “fun and you get to do some stuff with other guys. It keeps you in shape.”
Rance Jackson agreed, saying he tried running before but switched to cycling and has been doing it for roughly five years now.
“For me, it’s a form of exercise just to keep moving. I guess, I race mountain bikes and I like the competition of it. Outside that it is really just to get in better shape,” Jackson said.
“I like to be around these guys. It’s camaraderie. I’ve always heard a body in motion stays in motion and a body at rest stays in rest so…It’s purely you get joy out of it. Talk and ride.”
Jackson added riding in larger groups on the roads is safer in his opinion because the group is more visible than just a single cyclist.
The time, length, and pace of the ride depend on the weather, when the group gets started, daylight, and who shows up. According to Norman, they average 16 to 20 mph for an hour and a half to two hours and go anywhere from 25 to 40 miles.
While the ride is tailored for moderate level riders, several of the participants said they adjust to the people who show up and don’t like leaving people behind.
“We usually don't try to drop anybody. There’s somebody that will stay back or we wait for people at corners if somebody does get dropped. Stuff like that,” said participant Kevin Funk.
Anyone is welcome, according to Norman, who said the group consists of people from different backgrounds and abilities.
“There’s a whole mish-mash of abilities and cycling interest. Some guys race mountain bikes, some guys do triathlons, some guys do really long gravel road races and some guys do short one hours…We just have a common denominator of the bicycle and that’s pretty much it,” said Norman.
Norman also added when new people come into the group they tend to become fast friends with everyone involved and the more experienced cyclists offer advice to the newer ones.
“If you're the new guy here within a couple of weeks they’re texting you and there’s friendly banter between everybody...We bounce things off of each other a lot for sure…” he said. “We kind of take them (new cyclists) under our wings and if they’re not doing the right things well correct them and we do it in a kind way.”
The cyclists offered advice to people who might want to get involved in cycling, saying simply sticking with it is important.
“Like anything else, once you get started just stick it out. It’s a marathon run, not a sprint,” Jackson said.
Norman advised people wanting to get into cycling more seriously to focus on time above all else.
“Time trumps miles and time trumps speed. Don’t obsess on speed, don’t obsess on miles. Just obsess on trying to get saddle time in,” he said. “If you're going out and you feel good today my adage is if you're feeling good go further, don’t go faster and you'll improve more that way.”
Howatt’s advice was simple: “Just ride your bike.”
The group meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays outside of Pro-Velo Cycle Sports, 310 S. Ohio Ave. in Sedalia. Cyclists should bring their own bikes and supplies. The rides can be found on the Pro-Velo Cycle Sports Facebook page.
