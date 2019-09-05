The Sedalia Fire Department conducted high angle rescue training this week after conducting confined space training earlier this summer to further their tactical rescue training.
The department has 15 people going through high angle training this year, which included online learning and practical simulation work.
High angle rescues are usually done with rope work to rescue individuals in terrain and high slopes. Members of the department went through the course work and are doing practical skills training and evaluations where they perform the tasks.
“Kind of the general sense is technical rescue, so somebody is trapped in a place that you can’t necessarily walk to and all of this is designed to teach us the techniques. Then, of course, we’re going to purchase a bunch of equipment to be able to effectively rescue somebody who is either working at height or down in a ravine. Those kinds of things,” said Administrative Capt. Daniel Shaw.
The department began its training a couple of months ago with online coursework. This week has been spent doing practical simulation work. Columbia and Jefferson City firefighters helped with teaching this week. Shaw said SFD called the other departments since they have rescue teams. Another group of people will come to Sedalia on Saturday to evaluate SFD’s efforts.
Once everyone on the team passes the skills portion they will go to Jefferson City to take written exams.
“There will actually be, when we’re done, three levels: Tech Rescue Core, Rope One, and Rope Two. That is the highest level that the state recognizes at this point, so we will have 15 personnel within our department that are the highest level of tech rescue as far as ropes go within the state. That’s the goal,” said Shaw.
On Thursday morning, the 15-member team worked on high angle and high line practical simulations outside SFD Headquarters on West 16th Street.
“It’s designed for repelling or coming off the side of a building, getting somebody who is like a window washer who is hung up in their system. We can go take them off…and take them the rest of the way down,” he said.
“The other… is what they consider a high line so it would be going out over a bluff, lowering a rescue basket to them, loading them up, and then being able to haul them out of that.”
Fire Chief Greg Harrell previously told the Democrat many people think the department is doing this training because of Nucor coming to town. While that is part of it, SFD had been looking into the training for a while. The concern has been there are no tactical rescue teams in the immediate area.
“Everybody thinks it’s because of Nucor, the problem is that the only, if I understand, certified tech rescue personnel are Boone County in Columbia. That is an hour driving time away, plus with requesting to get them here is 90 minutes or better,” Harrell said.
“Whiteman I believe has a team, but we can’t really use them because if they are short they can't leave the base,” he added. “We were looking at quite a distance delay at getting someone in here.”
Harrell emphasized that in many situations there is no time to wait for one of the other teams to arrive, which makes it important to get SFD trained. Shaw said the department has had some basic equipment and knowledge but in a city of this size it “is something that we should be specializing in.”
During its June 17 meeting, the Sedalia City Council approved a memorandum between the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, and SFD to establish terms and conditions under which the division will loan training equipment to the fire department for high angle training.
The equipment for both the high angle and confined space rescues is expected to cost roughly $23,000, according to Shaw. Once the team is certified they plan on keeping up with their training in house.
“This is an extra level of service which means it’s an extra level of training that we have to add in. This will be something that on the shift level we’ll practice monthly…” said Shaw. “If you don’t use it you lose it so our hope is to do it three times a year as a big team and then once a month do something smaller at the shift level.”
