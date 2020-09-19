During its fifth class, the Sedalia Fire Department’s program to train and teach aspiring firefighters is going strong with its largest class since its first year.
SFD Captain and Instructor Daniel Shaw said the classes began approximately five years ago when the department experienced difficulties recruiting and retaining firefighters. At the time, Shaw said the only places in the area where individuals could obtain the certifications required to become a firefighter were through metropolitan areas.
“We were pulling a lot of people from the Kansas City metro area as new recruits,” Shaw explained. “The problem was once they got a little bit of time in, they kind of wanted to go home. So they would get their start at Sedalia and they would move back to the Lee’s Summit, Independence, KC, all of those places.”
Shaw explained staff recognized without offering the training locally, they were not getting the opportunity to pull local people into their department.
“So we created the program with the idea that we could offer the same type of program to local people and we were going to be able to do it less expensively than if they went to the Kansas City metro area...” Shaw said. “So we offered a local program so that we could draw those local people in and then have a larger hiring pool and we were able to pull from local people.
“So instead of them getting a few years under their belt (here) and going back home, they were already home,” he added. “That was kind of the big mindset behind it. Offer a local program for local students so that we can start hiring local and then that would help with recruitment and then also that retention.”
Shaw said the program has been “extremely successful” in relation to the staff’s initial goal, and since then, there have been 44 graduates in the last four years. According to Shaw, twenty-three of them are currently serving in the fire service and 12 work for SFD.
“We have 43 members on our department, so just over 25% of our department are products of this program,” Shaw said.
Three of the graduates from the first class are also assisting as instructors for this year’s program.
Shaw also said the program is self-sustaining and staff work to keep tuition low for attendees.
“There’s some programs out there that it’s all about, ‘Hey we want to get as many students as we possibly can so we can make the most amount of money that we can,’” he said. “Our program was not built with the idea of making money. We want to run an operation to where we can keep tuition as low as we can but still break even so that we’re not pulling out of tax dollars. We’re either self-supporting or we’re not going to continue to do it. Then any dollars that we go above breaking even is an opportunity for us to add additional tools or props or training aids.”
The program is roughly six months long and taught by SFD state-certified instructors, who have been enjoying teaching.
“For the instructors, it’s not something that we force anybody to do,” Shaw said. “It’s on a voluntary basis as far as who applies for those positions. We do pay our instructors. We take it very seriously and I have a selection process for my instructors...They are passionate about what they’re doing so they truly enjoy it. I truly enjoy the opportunity to grow the next generation of firefighters.”
Shaw said the rest of the staff enjoy having the program at the department as well. The students are present during the week at the station and SFD staff “get pretty involved in it,” helping demonstrate skills and working with the students.
“I think the part that everybody enjoys the most is seeing where people start and where they end,” he said. “It also kind of gives us that six-month interview. A lot of these students are going to apply with our organization once they get their certifications and we have our next opening. It’s extremely nice to be able to spend six months with these people and really get a gauge of not only their work ethic but who they are as a person.”
Shaw clarified that graduating from the program does not mean an individual is guaranteed a position at SFD. The program gives individuals the opportunity to then test at the state level on the four certifications required to apply at most fire departments across the United States. Individuals have to go through a recognized program like SFD’s before the state allows them to take the tests.
Shaw said many local people have taken advantage of the program with other individuals coming from other towns like Blue Springs, Rocky Mount, Warsaw, and Kansas City.
“We’ve got a little larger reach than I kind of expected,” Shaw said. “So I’d like to think that we’ve had some quality feedback and people are talking about the quality of program that we’re doing.”
This year the program has its largest class since its first year with 15 students, the maximum the department could accept this year to maintain social distancing in the classroom. The program also allows students to maintain full-time employment while taking classes.
Shaw said he hopes the program continues to grow to a point where the program is full every year.
“I would love to increase student counts,” he said. “I would love to get to a point to where every year I’m hitting my cap of students...I would love to get to a point to where I have 24 people who I am having that same impact and opportunity to work with.”
Those interested in the program can visit the department’s page on the city website at https://bit.ly/2EjKEVq and submit their information to receive a notification when the program is accepting new applicants. They can also call the department at 660-826-8044 and or dshaw@cityofsedalia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.