It was an eventful Wednesday for a resident at the E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center, especially with a surprise visit by the Sedalia Fire Department.
WyAnn Lipps, of Sedalia, a member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, said Wednesday afternoon she moved her father Wilmer “Bill” Krile Jr. to Sedalia two weeks ago from Northwood, South Dakota.
Krile, 82, a U.S. Army veteran and a retired volunteer firefighter, has Alzheimer’s and is now a resident at E.W. Thompson. Lipps said since he was new to Sedalia, she asked SFD to give him a proper welcome to Missouri.
Lipps added her father is a lifetime member of the Northwood Fire Protection District and a lifetime member of the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association.
“My dad is adjusting very well, being here in Missouri,” she noted. “He has lived in North Dakota his entire life. Dad is very much an it-is-what-it-is person, he rolls with the punches.”
She added her father has a “big heart” and has always had “immense pride” in being a firefighter.
“He loves talking about it and it’s something that is very special to his heart,” Lipps explained. “Through the COVID, I have seen the fire department driving through streets for people’s birthdays …
“And I thought, ‘well, you know it would be really wonderful for my dad to see his brothers here in Missouri welcome him to Missouri as a fellow fireman,’” she continued. “So, I just started the process and made a couple calls and everybody was absolutely 100% onboard for it.”
She contacted SFD Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin, who said it was a wonderful idea.
“My dad is also very tenderhearted,” Lipps noted. “So, he’ll probably cry for days.”
SFD brought a firetruck with several firefighters to drive by Krile’s window at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A very surprised and happy Krile greeted them through the window with tears and smiles.
Lipps was there with her husband George, daughter Kassie Carroll, sister Yvonne Clark and grandchildren Chloe Fiet, 17, and Aidan Fiet, 12.
Wednesday was also important to both Lipps and her father because earlier in the day, it was the first time they were allowed to have a 45-minute outdoor visit. Due to COVID-19, most visits are through the window at the center.
“This is the first outside visit since he got here on the 14th,” she noted. “You have to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and you can’t touch or anything. But, at least we’re outside and face-to-face and not through a window. I'm just very thankful.”
She added, with tears, the SFD visit means everything to her.
“My family is my life,” she noted. “And for someone to step up and do something so kind for somebody they don’t even know, just shows what a great sense of community that this fire department has.
“(It shows) where their hearts are,” she continued. “And they are true servants, not just for fires … but true servants for people. I am very thankful to be a part of the fireman family.”
Lipps added she had two things she wanted to share with others.
“During these times where COVID is affecting everyone’s lives, we need to focus on positives,” she stated. “There are positives out there. There are good people and good things happening.
“I would also like to stress, if you have any family members in nursing homes … go sit outside their window,” she continued. “That’s what I do every day. I bring a lawn chair, I sit at my dad’s window, he looks out the window and we get on the phone so we can hear each other.”
