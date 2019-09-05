The Sedalia Fire Department will be getting a new pumper truck this winter that includes many new features.
In May 2018, the Sedalia City Council approved the purchase of a new firetruck from Rosenbauer Minnesota LLC to replace a truck at Central Station built in 2003 that had reached its 15-year mark in front line service. The older truck will spend 10 years as a reserve truck once the new one arrives. The department follows the replacement schedule recommended by the federal government. The council reserved $550,000 in funds from the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget to carry over to Fiscal Year 2019-2020 for the truck.
Members of the SFD were able to take a trip to Minnesota a few weeks ago to see the new pumper truck at the manufacturer. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin was the lead on the purchase and conducted its final inspection, checking off everything on the truck during the inspection from lights to grommets.
“We went out and basically did a final inspection on it to make sure everything that we had requested was on it,” Irwin said. “We had to watch a ton, we had to drive it, we had to do everything with it. Then we basically had to check off on it.”
This new truck is different than the department’s previous and current trucks. It will be SFD’s first rear nozzle pump.
“Most of our trucks, the pumps that actually flow water are in the middle of the truck and this is actually on the rear,” Irwin said. ‘It actually gains us space by moving the pump to the back. There will be more room for equipment on the truck.”
These types of trucks are becoming more common, according to Fire Chief Greg Harrell. They have shorter wheelbases which improve the truck’s maneuverability on tight streets and corners. There is more room and compartment space to store equipment and access for manual linkage is also easier. The truck is also safer.
“Currently our drivers, our engineers have to climb up on the truck to get to the pump panel, so they are up above everything,” Irwin said. “So when it is cold and it is snowing they’re going up and down onto the truck all of the time. This (new truck) would keep the drivers on the ground level so they’re not taking stairs, they’re not going to slip on ice, that kind of a thing.”
Once minor things have been fixed on the truck, the truck will go to MaxFire Apparatus, the company SFD used to purchase the truck, for a 90-day demo run. MaxFire offered the department a discount on the truck if they would allow the company to do demos with it. Through the deal, the department also got several truck add-ons it would have not been able to afford otherwise.
One free item is a wireless monitor that allows pump operators to use the pump using a wireless box up to 150 feet away from the truck.
“You can actually, instead of having to have someone call you by radio and say up, down, right, the pump operator can’t see where the water actually falls, you can walk around the and control it,” Harrell explained.
“That’s a very expensive option that we would not have, I would not have even gone to city hall and asked for it. It would have been ridiculous. That is equipment on our truck because they wanted it.”
Irwin said everyone in the department is excited to see the new apparatus and spent a few hours taking photos of it while in Minnesota to send back to curious coworkers.
“We’re excited. I mean I’ve been in the business for 42 years and I even get a little giddy when a new fire truck shows up...” Harrell said.
The department plans to get the truck in late December or early January. Staff will then train on the apparatus and change some procedures in order to use it effectively.
