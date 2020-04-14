Tiger Coffee recently opened in Sedalia, offering beverages and ice cream.
Owner Rhiannon Foster said she saw a need for a coffee shop in the area. The shop is at 2205 S. Limit Ave. and is drive-thru only.
“We needed something on this side of town and who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee?” Foster said.
Foster said it has been an interesting experience opening the shop in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shop opens at 7 a.m. and closes around 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to around 6 to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Foster said hours will be more regular once the pandemic is over.
“I try to be accommodating with my hours but it can be hard to know what’s appropriate right now…” she explained. “There’s no baseline for anything right now. After the virus, I plan on opening at 5:30 a.m. and then with the ice cream depending on if it’s nice and people are coming I’m not going to close.”
Despite uncertain times, Foster said the coffee shop has been well received by residents.
“Everybody is so thankful that we’re open,” Foster said. “People love their coffee and the ice cream is so good. I think that people are just looking for a treat always, especially right now…
As a lifelong resident of Sedalia, Foster said the name Tiger Coffee and tiger logo came from wanting the shop to have a “hometown” theme. The shop offers lattes, Americanos, mochas, house coffee, cappuccino, specialty coffee drinks, multiple flavors of ice cream, iced tea, lemonade and hot chocolate. Foster said she plans to change the menu when the pandemic is over. She also said she tries to buy local products for the shop.
“I have ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory in Eldon,” she said. “It is the most delicious ice cream ever. My coffee beans are local too. They come from a rotisserie in Woolery, Missouri. I try to get everything from Missouri as much as I can.”
Foster said she sells a lot of iced coffee and a couple of her specialty coffee drinks are also popular.
“I’m amazed at how much iced coffee I sell,” she said. “One of our specialties is called a Tiger Hug, it’s white chocolate and caramel. It’s pretty fantastic, everybody seems to love that. Then we have one that everybody likes called Tiger Pride that is chocolate and caramel and hazelnut. Then everyone goes crazy for the ice cream because you can tell it’s made with love. It’s so creamy and when I order they make it fresh. It hasn’t been sitting in a freezer for a long time.”
Foster said getting the shop ready was “crazy” but fun and she enjoyed trying all the different products. She especially enjoys getting to work with her sons Yale and Dane, who says he makes the best coffee.
Foster said she has also enjoyed getting to talk to people who come through. Foster is running for the Sedalia City Council Ward 4 seat along with Jeff Wimann and Larry Stevenson and she has been surprised by the number of people who have come through for coffee and to talk about city issues with her.
“It is really interesting to me that I have had a lot of people come through that know I’m running for city council,” she said. “They want to chat about city stuff...It’s easy to just drive by and chat.”
