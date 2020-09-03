The 2020 Sedalia Heritage Christmas ornament, which commemorates two milestone anniversaries, is now available for sale.
Featuring the Womans Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, the design chosen for the 2020 ornament celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The ornament also marks the 35th anniversary in the series.
“The Womans Building located on the Missouri State Fairgrounds was chosen as representative of the Women's Suffrage Movement which is celebrating 100 years of women's right to vote,” Deb Biermann, Executive Director of the Sedalia Heritage Foundation, explained via email. “The Womans Building (on the fairgrounds) was built in 1910 and is based on a small segment of the Womans Building from the Chicago World’s Fair held in 1893.
“That building had been erected in responses to the women activists’ demands for a safe place to rest in privacy and an exhibit space to showcase the fine art works by women,” Bierman continued. “And yes, we spelled it (on the ornament) the way it is on the building.”
Local artist Myrna Ragar designed the ornament. She has created all of the ornaments in the 35 years they have been offered.
As in prior years, the ornament is a limited edition. Once the 100 ornaments are sold, there will be no additional orders, according to Bierman.
A few ornaments from prior years featuring Garst’s Drive-In and Archias Seed Store are still available for purchase at the Katy Depot.
The 2020 ornaments are $15 and are only available at the Katy Depot. Proceeds benefit the Katy Depot. The depot is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.