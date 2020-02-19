A Sedalia man has been arrested on charges related to child molestation and providing a controlled substance to juveniles.
Jason T. Milburn, 41, has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree child molestation and one count of felony delivery of a controlled substance to a person less than 17 years of age.
According to court documents, an officer responded to a North Grand Avenue residence Jan. 20 for a report of drug-related activity involving minors. The caller said a 13-year-old related to her had stayed the night at the residence and ingested methamphetamine and alcohol. The caller said they received a call from the juvenile around 6 a.m. asking for the caller to pick them up. The juvenile disclosed to the caller that Milburn had provided drugs and touched them inappropriately. The juvenile had been having a sleepover with a friend at the residence.
According to court documents, during an interview with Child Safe of Central Missouri the juvenile said their friend had gotten cigarettes and a bottle of vodka from Milburn’s room. Both juveniles drank the vodka and then the friend asked the juvenile to come with them to get another cigarette.
The juvenile said Milburn was lying on a bed and smoking from a pipe. The friend asked the juvenile to take a hit from it with them, which the juvenile did. The juvenile said they thought it was weed but was told it was ICE. According to court documents, the juvenile also said they tested positive for weed, alcohol and methamphetamine at the hospital, which was confirmed by the juvenile’s medical records. The juvenile said there was weed on the table and that they didn’t think there was just weed in the pipe, believing there was something else in it too.
The juvenile said their friend walked out and the juvenile went to follow but stumbled. Allegedly Milburn then grabbed the juvenile, pulled them back, said “whoa there” and told them to just sit down. The juvenile then said Milburn began to touch them in weird places over the clothing and was putting pressure “down there.” The juvenile said they asked Milburn not to multiple times.
The juvenile said Milburn brought the two juveniles candy bars and left a short time later. Milburn allegedly said he was leaving to get candy and condoms. The juvenile also said Milburn winked at them when he said he was going to get condoms.
A phone call was made by law enforcement to Milburn Feb. 12 and he was told a time needed to be set up to speak with him regarding accusations against him. According to court documents, Milburn replied, “I mean I can tell you now that, that [explicit] never happened.”
When asked if he knew what the accusations were, Milburn said he did and he had been in his room and the two juveniles were drunk. Milburn said the juvenile came to his room to get a cigarette “or whatever” and a short time later the friend approached him and said, “What the hell did you do?” Milburn asked what they meant and said he “didn’t do nothin’.” Milburn also said he knew the juveniles drank vodka and didn’t know if the juvenile was trying to cover up the fact they got drunk.
When asked when he would be willing to come in and talk about it, Milburn said he needed to see when his attorney would be available.
Milburn was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Pettis County Jail with no contact to be made with the juvenile. Kilburn appeared in Pettis County Circuit Court via video Tuesday where he was formally arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty.
