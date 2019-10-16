A Sedalia man has been arrested for the statutory rape of a juvenile.
Alex C. Matz, 18, was arrested Saturday night for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old after the juvenile’s mother contacted the Sedalia Police Department.
On Oct. 12 at 11:31 p.m., Sedalia officers were dispatched to Scott Joplin Court for a reported sexual assault.
According to court documents, the officer made contact with the victim’s mother who said her 13-year-old had been raped by Matz. The juvenile said Matz asked them to come to Scott Joplin Court and the suspect would bring them cigarettes. Once the victim got there, they got into a vehicle with Matz and smoked a cigarette. Matz then told the victim he would give them three more cigarettes if the victim had sex with him then and later on. The victim told the suspect no, but the suspect made the victim take off their pants and have sex with him in the vehicle, court documents state.
The victim described the cigarettes as Exeter red and that Matz was wearing a gray or white hoodie with jeans and boots.
Matz was later located in the 500 block of East Fourth Street where he was arrested for a Pettis County warrant. Officers asked him to explain his evening and where he had been, according to court documents. The response was vague and when asked to be more specific, Matz said he did not know the address. He said he had gone to the area of the alleged assault but had just driven through. He was asked if he had talked to anyone while there, to which he replied one person, and if he knew that person’s name. Matz gave a name referring to the victim and said they were a friend of a friend.
When asked if he had sex with the victim Matz replied, “I did not force her to do anything.” The officer explained he was not asking about forcing the victim to do anything, just if they had sex. Matz then said he wanted his lawyer for that question. He later told officers he gave cigarettes to the victim, and when asked what type he smokes, Matz said Exeter red 100s.
Matz said he was wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he spoke to the victim. He also said he didn’t know why the victim would say the situation happened. When asked if he thought the victim was saying it because it had happened Matz stated, “no sir, it was all consensual.”
The victim was taken to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia to have a sexual assault kit completed. Matz provided a DNA sample that will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Laboratory with the sexual assault kit.
Matz has been charged with felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person less than 14 years old and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon via Polycom from the Pettis County Jail and entered a plea of not guilty.
