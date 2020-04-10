A Sedalia man has been charged after allegedly sending explicit pictures of himself to a juvenile.
Maurice J. Byrd Jr., 24, of the 500 block of East 11th Street, has been charged with felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
According to court documents, an individual came to the Sedalia Police Department to report a sex crime involving their 14-year-old child on Nov. 17. The complainant stated the juvenile had been exchanging nude photographs with male subjects and had been talking about having sexual relationships with them. The phone was turned over to an officer.
The officer reported one conversation on Facebook Messenger with Byrd where the juvenile and Byrd asked each other about ages. Allegedly Byrd said he was 24 and the juvenile said they were much younger and “early teens.” The juvenile said the age difference did not bother them and the two continued to communicate and talk about sex.
According to court documents, Byrd allegedly told the juvenile to send a picture of their chest to him and he would send something back but the juvenile needed to make sure to delete it. Byrd then sent two pictures of his penis. According to the court documents, Messenger did not show a picture from the juvenile but did show positive responses from the juvenile. Byrd responded, “O damn back at u lol thanks…” The officer wrote this indicated the juvenile also sent pictures to Byrd and both deleted them from the account.
The two continued to communicate back and forth about oral sex and when they could meet up. It was not believed the two did meet up due to the parent taking the juvenile’s phone.
According to court records, a search warrant was obtained for Facebook records for both Byrd and the juvenile’s accounts. When the officer was reviewing Byrd’s account no conversation with the juvenile was visible. However, from the juvenile's account, the conversation between the two was still visible. The officer did not observe the nude photographs sent from the juvenile to Byrd. The conversation between the two was between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
Byrd is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
