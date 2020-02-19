A Sedalia man has entered an Alford plea for physically abusing three children.
James L. Hays Jr., 49, entered the plea during a hearing Friday morning at the Pettis County Courthouse.
Hays was sentenced to seven years for each of three counts of abuse or neglect of a child to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to 13 years for each of three counts of first-degree kidnapping, seven years for second-degree domestic assault and four years for animal abuse, all to be served concurrently. The two groups of charges are to be served consecutively, which means he will serve 20 years.
Hays entered an Alford plea, which means he didn’t admit guilt but accepted there was enough evidence to convict him.
“This court understands an Alford plea to be one where you’re not willing to admit the facts alleged in the information but you are willing to admit that if the case were to go to trial there is a probability of conviction,” 18th Circuit Court Judge Robert Koffman explained.
Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Philip Sawyer filed information to amend the three abuse charges and dropped the charge of felony tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim.
“The reason I did that is because these kids clearly suffered what I would consider to be serious emotional harm which is an element of the initial information,” Sawyer told the Democrat. “It became somewhat apparent to me that the proper evaluations had not been conducted to allow me to present the evidence of that harm. The amendment to count one is based on my ability to prove some particular elements.”
Sawyer explained in court the three children all reported between 2014 and 2018 they were “essentially confined for extended periods of time to the bathroom.” They were provided with little nourishment and were subjected to various forms of physical abuse. Three other children lived at the residence and were not subjected to the same environment as the other three but they confirmed the other children’s claims.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, an officer took a report July 23, 2018, in reference to several allegations of child abuse to three children.
The probable cause statement indicates the children’s grandmother took them to Bothwell Regional Health Center after she noticed large bruises on them and they disclosed to her that a man known to them, identified as Hays, had been physically abusing them. The children were ages 12, 9 and 8.
Sawyer read in court how the children said they were kicked repeatedly, hit with belts, struck with other items, and various threats were posed to them. Two described specific moments of being handcuffed to a wall.
In court documents, one of the children talked about occasions when Hays forced her to eat hot peppers, poured water over her head causing her to be unable to breathe, hit her with a belt, and called her names.
All three children told an interviewer about numerous occasions when he would hit, kick or spank them, usually leaving bruises. The 8-year-old recalled a time when the 9-year-old’s legs were hurt so badly she could barely walk, and another time the 12-year-old was shot with green bullets, which detectives later discovered with an airsoft gun during the search warrant.
They were ordered to sleep in the bathroom with very little accommodation and various locks on the door, according to Sawyer. In court documents, the 12-year-old said they’d been sleeping in the bathroom for four years.
According to court documents, during the search warrant SPD officers found numerous items consistent with the children’s disclosures.
“At one point the children described the defendant taking the previously described bat of barbed wire and striking the cat,” Sawyer said in court. “Two of the children describe hearing the cat as it made the noise of being struck. One of the children indicates that after the pregnant cat’s babies were drowned she was brought up to the bathroom to help bury the cat and clean up the blood associated with that animal abuse.”
According to court documents, two children said their mother wasn’t allowed to do anything about Hays locking the children in the bathroom. The 9-year-old talked about their mother “sneaking food to them while locked in the bathroom. She specifically mentioned peanut butter and jelly.” The 12-year-old said a few times their mother either tried to call someone or get the children out of the bathroom, but Hays wouldn’t let her.
Sawyer stated in court on Jan. 26, 2018, the mother had received an injury to her face that was reported to have been from an arm or a fist. It caused a deviated septum, broken nose and other facial injuries that required surgery.
Sawyer said the state was “prepared to incorporate all of the allegations and statements contained in the probable cause statement and is prepared to prove all of those.”
Sawyer said the plea was not the result he was looking for when he started the case.
“It’s not even close,” he said. “This is one of the most horrific cases I’ve seen. I am not going to pretend that I think this resolution is just for this guy’s conduct. When it comes to trying to resolve these cases you have to take everything into consideration including the kids whose lives have already been impacted and what they’re going to go through in court.
“I spent some time with these kids and I spent time with other family members,” Sawyer continued. “This was a resolution that kept them from having to go through it and relive it and I think they were happy with, as a matter a fact, I know they were happy with it.”
Sawyer told the Democrat many of the things in the case could seem far-fetched, but all the children’s statements were consistent, the other three children substantiated they happened, and there was physical evidence to back it up.
“It’s hard for me to describe because it seems so far fetched,” he said. “You legitimately have to see that there was physical evidence everywhere. They found the belts they said they got hit with. They found different bars that were used on the door. They found the screw holes where the kids reported they were screw locked into the bathroom, giant screws into the wall...
“I don’t think you can appreciate the trauma that these kids went through,” he continued. “It’s just terrible. This one is going to stick with me. This is bad. It’s bad, bad.”
Sawyer said it was not a case he saw himself forgetting any time soon, saying it had been a long time since a case had “kicked him in the gut” like this one had.
“Every single time I do something kid related I’m amazed at how resilient they are, amazed,” he said. “You could tell it was taking a toll on them. You could tell they wanted to get this resolved but even in the effort of getting it resolved their resilience was remarkable… I hope that they can at least start to put it behind them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.