A Sedalia man has pleaded guilty in connection with multiple child sex abuse crimes.
David B. Wilson, 48, was set for trial Aug. 8-9 at the Pettis County Courthouse, but that was canceled after he entered an Alford guilty plea Tuesday in three separate cases.
A 17-year-old boy reported to the Sedalia Police Department last fall year that Wilson molested him over the past several years, which followed similar disclosures earlier that year of molestation by Wilson from a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.
In the first case, Wilson pleaded guilty to all three counts: first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree child molestation and second-degree statutory sodomy. Judge Jeff Mittelhauser accepted Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer’s recommendation of 10 years, 10 years and seven years, respectively, in the Missouri Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with each other and any other sentences.
SPD began investigating Wilson on July 30, 2018, after responding to a disturbance. The 15-year-old girl ran to a friend’s house and called the police, saying Wilson had pushed her down a set of stairs. Residents at the friend’s house told officers that Wilson had inappropriate sexual conduct with the girl.
In an interview at Child Safe of Central Missouri, the girl said Wilson had been molesting her for the past year, starting in summer 2017. She recounted times when Wilson had touched her inappropriately and tried to convince her to take a shower with him, according to court documents.
The girl described another incident in which Wilson held her down by her wrists on a bed, removed her clothes and rubbed his genitals on her. The 15-year-old believed this was an attempt to have vaginal intercourse with her before she pushed him off and left the room, according to court documents.
In the second case, Wilson pleaded guilty to all four counts of first-degree child molestation. Mittelhauser accepted Sawyer’s recommendation of 10 years on each count in DOC to be served concurrently with each other and any other sentences.
While Wilson was incarcerated for the first case, a 22-year-old man notified police of abuse by the same suspect. The man said Wilson molested him from age 8 through 15. Wilson reportedly showed the victim pornography and the abuse “progressed from there.”
Wilson would both perform oral sex on the victim and have the victim perform it on him, according to court documents. The victim said this happened every week and sometimes multiple times a week.
In the third case relating to the 17-year-old, Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts: first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree child molestation. Mittelhauser accepted Sawyer’s recommendation of 10 years and four years, respectively, in DOC to be served concurrently with each other and any other sentences. Sawyer dismissed a charge of first-degree child molestation.
