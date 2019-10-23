Two Pettis County cases have been continued while a Moniteau County case with a Sedalia connection has come to an end.
Man sentenced for Moniteau manslaughter
A Sedalia man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal August 2016 crash in Moniteau County.
Joshua F. Blankenship, 30, entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter during a hearing Aug. 19 in Morgan County; Blankenship had been previously granted a change of venue.
On Friday, Blankenship was sentenced to 120 days in shock incarceration in the Missouri Department of Corrections. A judge will then decide whether Blankenship should be released and given probation. If he is released and violates his probation, he would serve his full seven-year sentence. If granted, his probation conditions will include not operating a vehicle, not consuming alcohol, and not frequenting any establishment whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Blankenship was driving west on U.S. Route 50, east of the West Business 50 junction, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Blankenship’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Graden D. Lovelace, of New Haven, head-on. After impact, both vehicles caught fire.
Lovelace was pronounced dead at the scene. Blankenship was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District and then Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Blankenship was charged in April 2017 in connection with the crash.
According to the Jefferson City News Tribune, Lovelace’s father, James Lovelace, filed a lawsuit in August 2018. It claims two Jefferson City bars, Spectators and The Mission, served alcohol to Blankenship who, the lawsuit claims, was already visibly intoxicated. James Lovelace is requesting actual damages of at least $25,000 from each business.
The News Tribune also reported Blankenship was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in February 2018, also by Lovelace’s family. The court approved a settlement of $100,000 in November 2018, which will be split between James Lovelace and Lovelace’s mother, Shonda Boyer. In that lawsuit, Blankenship denies he was negligent.
Child abuse trial postponed
The jury trial for a Sedalia man facing child abuse charges has been continued.
James L. Hays, 49, has been charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child, tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault, and animal abuse. He pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury in March.
Hays was set for a three-day jury trial Nov. 5-7 but that changed during a pre-trial hearing Monday. Judge Robert Koffman approved public defender Max Mitchell’s motion for a continuance. His trial will now be April 14-16 with a pre-trial hearing March 30.
Koffman informed the attorneys he will not grant any more continuances.
Hays remains in the Pettis County Jail on a $1 million bond, cash or surety, after his arrest in July 2018. Three children – age 8, 9 and 12 – disclosed Hays physically abused them by kicking, drowning, spanking and shooting them with an airsoft gun.
The 12-year-old said they had been sleeping in a bathroom closet for four years, according to court documents. Hays reportedly locked them in the bathroom and regularly withheld food from them.
Statutory rape case continued again
A Sedalia man facing statutory rape charges had his case continued yet again during a hearing Monday in Pettis County.
Wayne A. Gravitt, 24, has been charged with four counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and supplying liquor to a minor.
The case has been pending since November 2017. During a hearing Feb. 19, a jury trial was set for July 17-18 with a pre-trial conference July 1. In May, public defender Max Mitchell withdrew from the case and Gravitt is now represented by Stephen Concannon. The trial was postponed one week but was soon canceled.
After six hearings between August and October, Gravitt’s trial is now scheduled for Dec. 19-20.
Three teenage girls reported Gravitt and his older brother supplied them with alcohol and had sex with them in a motel.
The disappearance of one of the girls upended Gravitt’s brother’s trial. Sawyer dropped the charges days before the trial began to prevent it from continuing without her as a key witness.
