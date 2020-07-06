A Sedalia man has been charged with sodomy and multiple child molestation charges.
Thomas D. Holland, 35, of the 900 block of East Third Street, has been charged with one count of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy on a person less than 12 years of age and six counts of felony second-degree child molestation.
According to court documents an individual reported to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office that a juvenile had been inappropriately touched by Holland several times in 2017, when they were 11. A statement was taken from the individual and the juvenile had an interview at Child Safe.
According to the documents, the juvenile stated in the interview that Holland allegedly molested them on several separate instances. In one instance the juvenile alleged Holland came into their bedroom and told them different things about sex. Holland then allegedly showed the suspect his genitalia and took the juvenile’s hand and placed it on his genitalia. The juvenile described several instances where Holland had taken their hand and put it on his genitalia in the documents. Holland also allegedly touched the juvenile inappropriately on several occasions.
The documents also detailed multiple instances where Holland allegedly talked to and asked the juvenile about sex as well as several instances when the two were undressed together because Holland asked the individual to take off their clothes. In another instance described in the documents the juvenile alleged Holland took off his clothes and jumped into a pond and had the juvenile do the same. Another alleged instance detailed Holland giving the juvenile a massage while they were both undressed and in towels.
The juvenile stated in the documents that they became tired of what was happening to them and told Holland they didn’t want to do it anymore. After this the juvenile told their school counselor what happened and a parent. The juvenile later confronted Holland around September 2019, about it where Holland allegedly told the juvenile he would hurt them if they told anyone but their parent. He also allegedly told the juvenile he could have done worse to them.
According to the documents, an officer met with Holland at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office on March 17 where Holland denied any involvement. He repeatedly denied ever touching the juvenile in a sexual way or watching pornographic material with them. He stated he behaved normally with them which often involved “playfully touching” them, laying on the couch together or watching videos.
According to the documents, Holland also denied the pond incident and said the only time he remembered rubbing the juvenile’s leg was when they had a bad leg cramp and he was trying to relive it.
Holland was arrested at 2:26 a.m. July 3 on East Third Street. He is being held on no bond at the Pettis County Jail.
