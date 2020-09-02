Sedalia Mayor John Kehde met with the Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to proclaim the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 Constitution Week in the city of Sedalia.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, the Constitution of the United States of America is “the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law.”
The release states it is “fitting and proper” to give official recognition to the constitution, its anniversary and the celebrations which commemorate it. Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of American which designated Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.
In the release, Kehde proclaimed that week as Constitution Week in the City of Sedalia as well. The mayor asks citizens to “reaffirm the ideals of the framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.”
