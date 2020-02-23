Mayor John Kehde met with members of the Sedalia Chapter of the League of Women Voters to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their organizations’ founding Thursday.
According to the proclamation, the League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 as a “mighty political experiment” by the foremothers of the suffragist movement at the National American Woman Suffrage Association with the goal to help the 20 million women were granted the right to vote understand and carry out their new responsibility as voters.
With the success of this effort and efforts over the last 100 years to strengthen and uphold its mission to empower voters and defend democracy, the league has become a trusted nonpartisan, grassroots organization, according to the proclamation. It has sponsored legislation and fought in courts to protect and strengthen voting rights and access, for free and fair elections, civil rights, children, community health and education.
The proclamation stated the league has consistently been noted for its nonpartisan election information including the sponsoring of candidate forums, information on state and local ballot issues and its commitment to register, educate, and mobilize voters. It champions government systems that are open, transparent, inclusive and equitable. The league believes active and engaged citizens, irrespective of gender, ethnicity or political affiliation, are the hallmark of democracy.
Kehde proclaimed Friday, Feb. 14 as “League of Women Voters Day” in the City of Sedalia. The proclamation said “we honor and congratulate the League of Women Voters on its 100th Anniversary and commend the League for its significant contributions to empowering voters and making democracy work.”
