July is National Parks and Recreation Month and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has a multitude of activities for residents to participate in to enjoy Sedalia’s parks and the outdoors.
Sedalia Parks and Rec had a different month planned to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the department has adapted its plans to still provide fun and safe activities.
“Originally before all of COVID happened we were going to try and do an event every weekend,” Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde explained. “COVID kind of messed all that up so we put together just a calendar.
“What we did with that is we just kind of put that together to try and get people to, one, learn more about the parks because there’s a lot of people that don’t realize how much we actually have in our parks,” Lynde continued. “Then, two, it also gives people the option that they can still social distance and be safe while in the parks and while enjoying their family time.”
The calendar includes events and simple activities in the parks families can participate in such as half-price admission at Centennial and Liberty pools on Saturdays in July, taking a bike ride at Centennial Park, walking the Katy Park trail or visiting the Housel Park playground.
“On Tuesdays we’re trying to do Food Truck Tuesdays. So on Tuesdays anybody that has a food truck can come park in Liberty Park,” she continued. “We’ll promote them. Last week we had two people come out and they did actually really well.”
While many events had to be changed or canceled, staff still has worked to come up with alternatives. The next dive-in movie will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Centennial Pool using a Christmas in July theme to show “The Santa Clause.” Participants can still register for cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
Other events include Swimming Under the Stars July 24 and another Dive-In Movie July 31.
“A lot of them that we actually had planned for this month were large events that would have just drawn in a lot of people,” she explained. “We weren’t able to necessarily find a way to keep everybody safe that way. So we tried to scale it down to some smaller events that we could control better. Of course we still have limits on those as well.”
Throughout the month staff is trying to post on the department’s Facebook page daily to help residents learn about the parks, staff and projects.
“We’re doing staff spotlights so people get to know who’s actually working in the parks and helping us keep everything clean and everything running…” Lynde said. “On Wednesdays we try to post like a, ‘What’s Happening.’ So there will be updates about what’s going on in the parks, updates on what’s going on with the Heckart Community Center.”
Lynde said the department has gotten a great response from the community. The most popular have been “Throwback Thursday” posts where staff are “diving into the history of the parks and finding old pictures.” Lynde said citizens are encouraged to share old parks photos with Lynde or Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple.
“I think the biggest thing people love seeing is the throwback Thursdays and seeing the history of the parks,” she said. “We love seeing that too because so much has changed in the parks just in the last couple of years even…”
Lynde and staff hope National Parks and Recreation Month helps residents become more aware of the parks in the city.
“Our whole goal for this whole month is just to get more aware of our parks,” Lynde said. “We say it all the time but there’s still so much that people don’t know about our parks…Just getting them aware of, ‘Hey look at all of these cool things that you can actually do while staying in Sedalia and being safe and staying socially distanced.’”
For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit www.facebook.com/sedaliaparks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.