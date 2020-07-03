The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Board approved two contract revisions for the Heckart Community Center during Thursday night’s meeting.
The board approved a revision on the contract with KC Gunite Inc. of Belton. The board and the Sedalia City Council approved an estimated $3.3 million bid from KC Gunite during the winter for the construction of the pools inside the center based on the drawings of the center.
“What we did at that time, we were committing at the time for a $1,000 preconstruction services for KC Gunite to go through, look at the whole pool and go off the numbers of what Water Technology and SFS (Architecture) had given as the design for the pool,” Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said.
Epple said when KC Gunite did its preconstruction services to make sure things were correct, they found some mistakes made by WTI and SFS.
“The diving well wasn’t at the size that it needs to be for a competitive pool for MSHAA,” Epple said. “Lights were supposed to be included. They (KC Gunite) bid on what was in the packet but there were things that were missing.”
Epple explained the new bid totaled $4.5 million, which would be “the final for the aquatics” and still leaves the department under budget. Epple specified some of the additional costs came from the department asking for improvements to the original design.
“One of the big chunks was the airflow in the pool,” she said. “With the building being that big and the pool being that big, you’ve been to aquatic facilities where it just smells like chlorine. It’s hard to breathe, it’s so humid in there. So we wanted one of the best air quality facilities around.”
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stressed the air quality was something KC Gunite recommended.
“That wasn’t included in the original specifications that everybody bid on but it seemed like a good add to us...” Shaw explained. “A big part of it is we were very disappointed in WTI. A lot of that cost as I understand it, they did not specify what standards they’d drawn into the pumping system and the pipes and all of that.”
Epple said she met with other facility leaders who gave her advice on where paying more now would help save the department money in the future by not having to replace or repair items. This included improving the tile since the department was advised the original tile would chip and fall off in three to five years. The department also decided to move the plumbing from underneath the pool to around the pool to make it easier to work on.
“It is a big jump in price,” Epple said to the board. “We’ve had lots of meetings to go through all of this to make sure that it’s right and that they’re not coming back and saying, ‘OK add this too’...
“This would be it,” she added. “Once this contract is done this is the price that it is. Like I said we still are under budget. This is not something we want to have to do but it’s done and it’s done right. It’s done correctly.”
The board also approved a contract revision to the construction contracts to change the retainage percentage from 10% to 5%.
“We’ve been talking with them (contractors) so aquatics is at 5% right now,” Epple said. “PARIC (general contractor) was asking if they should be at 5% and they were comfortable going to 5%. Then we had the discussion with the other two and they all said they would do it.”
Board President Jerry Case asked why they were changing if the contractors originally agreed to 10%. Shaw explained the contractors were all in agreement that 5% with the performance bond was the industry standard and it was “oversight on SFS’s part that they built into the contract 10% and a performance bond.”
Case also asked for the pros and cons of changing it. Shaw said the city would pay more earlier if it is dropped down to 5% and there was less hold back if the contractors are not performing correctly but that is what the performance bond is for.
“I see a little downside but I don’t see a lot,” Shaw said. “If that’s the industry standard I think we’re pretty well protected since we’ve got the performance bond and we’ve still got the 5% retainage. The cash flow is not really going to make a lot of difference to us since the money is basically in the bank.”
Shaw said the upside is the department would be cooperative with industry standards.
The board also:
• Welcomed new board member Jan Summers who is replacing Kevin Thomas who moved out of Sedalia.
• Heard an update on the Hubbard playground. Epple said staff is still looking at colors to make sure they go with the splash pad they are looking to put in the park next year.
• Heard from Epple that Liberty Stadium is being used this summer Wednesday evenings by the Sedalia Tigers and staff was working on booking some tournaments during the weekends. Epple reported pool weekday attendance was normal but weekend and swim class attendance were down.
• Voted to not accept bids received for the Liberty Land Flyer train house since they came in highly over budget, per Epple’s recommendation. They did approve Epple to go to the lowest bidder and go through their bid to see why the bids were so high and bring that information back to the board.
