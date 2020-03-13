The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday evening where they approved an agreement with the Sedalia School District 200 for the district to financing a portion of the pool in the Heckart Community Center. The board’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget and bids for multiple projects were also approved.
On the Heckart Community Center, Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple reported two bids are going out for the precast and metal building. They are due March 19. The board with City Council will be holding a special meeting at noon March 23 at city hall to seek approval to “get the ball rolling” according to Epple.
“That will be the third bid of four so it shows you guys we’re getting closer and we’re getting there as well,” Epple said.
The board also approved an agreement with the Sedalia School District 200 on a payment scale for how the district would pay the $6.46 million the district agreed to help pay for part of the pool at the Heckart Community Center. In Dec. 2019 the Sedalia Board of Education and Sedalia Park Board both approved a memorandum of understanding for Sedalia 200 to pay for the cost to increase the center’s originally planned 25-yard, four-lane lap pool to eight competitive lanes with a dive well where Smith-Cotton High School could practice and host its competitions.
According to City Administrator Kelvin Shaw, who was present at Thursday night’s meeting, the agreement both entities came to had the district paying half now and half over the next five years.
“They (district) want to pay us $3.23 million up front and then pay the other $3.23 million over five years without interest,” Shaw explained. “Then in that agreement they agreed to the hard and fast number of $6.46 million. So there’s no looking at invoices, there’s no making the engineers divide up invoices and all of that kind of good stuff. In my opinion it makes it a lot cleaner and a lot easier to do.”
Shaw said Sedalia School District 200 Board had approved the agreement Monday night.
Epple showed the board images of the future toddler slide for the aquatic center, senior center kitchen and gym layouts. Epple also said the department was working on a date for the ground breaking. Epple said it would be around the end of May to the first part of June.
The board approved a bid to All Pro Electrical Technology Inc. at $19,257 for relocating four tennis court poles. They will be moved closer to the tennis court to allow for more parking at the Heckart Community Center. They also approved a bid for improving the lights at the Mandy Thomas Field to MC Power Companies for $62,820. The last approved bid was for the batting cage turf at Centennial Park to Dugan’s Painting and Flooring for $30,103.
The board also approved their FY 2020-2021 budget which they had gone over in their previous meeting. Included are increasing the tree budget, buying two additional mowers for the maintenance department, an additional maintenance truck, signage for the parks and Heckart Community Center, completing the Liberty Land Flyer shelter and restroom, Hubbard Park playground, and repairing the tennis courts.
Epple also reported the Liberty Land Flyer train was up and running and would be open to the public at the Easter Egg Hunt April 4. The new backstop is up and lights are being worked on at Housel Park. The sidewalk has also gone in. An art in the park project is also underway called “Spring Any Time” by Linda Hoover.
The board also:
• Recognized parks Aquatic and Wellness Supervisor Clara Scott who was awarded the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Outstanding New Professional Award in the aquatics section.
•Heard reports from the standing committees.
•Board Member Dan VanDyne gave a financial report stating sales tax was up year-to-date 3.6% and usage tax up year-to-date 15.3%.
• Approved adjusting the pay scale for part-time park employees to comply with the state’s minimum wage raise requirements to be adjusted yearly.
• Board members Kevin Thomas, Kristy Woolery, and Rhiannon Foster were absent.
