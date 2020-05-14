The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Board met Thursday evening to discuss how COVID-19 has been affecting the parks and approved multiple important bids for the Heckart Community Center.
Members met in the Convention Hall gym to maintain social distancing.
Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple reported staff is working on setting a date for the Heckart Community Center groundbreaking, possibly in June.
The biggest bid of the night to be approved by the board was for the general contractor for the community center, which came from PARIC Contractors of St. Louis at $13.8 million.
“I would like to think this is probably the most exciting bid that you guys will approve,” Epple said. “This is for the general contractor for the Heckart Community Center. The teams have been talking and stuff. Sue (Heckart) and I discussed this and went through the general contractor’s finances, all the projects they’ve done before and everything.”
Epple said the department had budgeted $15.5 million for the general contractor. She said PARIC had a completion date of Dec. 22, 2021.
“They’re (PARIC) well known, they’ve done some great projects,” Epple said. “They’re more than qualified...I’m very happy, I’m very excited. Like I said they’re probably the best contractor on this list and then they came in the lowest and I don’t think you can get any better than that.”
Heckart was in attendance at the meeting and gave a comment.
“We’ve done our due diligence and it was the lowest bid,” Heckart said. “(I) saw no reason not to accept it.”
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw brought up discussing alternates for the building. Epple replied she was holding off on the alternates and just moving forward first with the general contractor and then would discuss the alternates.
After discussion, the final approval of the bid from the board was met with applause from attendees and board members.
The board also approved a bid from Impact Signs for the community center outside sign on Third Street and U.S. Route 65 at $67,321.12; it was budgeted for $75,000. It should be completed within four weeks of approval, according to Epple. The funds will come out of this fiscal year’s general fund budget as the sign will also be used for all Parks and Rec activities.
“What it gives us the opportunity to do is to be able to market everything that we’re doing...” Epple said. “We’d like to get this up and going as the Heckart Community Center is being built so we can update the public on what’s going on there. Then we can advertise for all of our programs that we’re doing throughout the year.”
The third and final bid approved by the board for the center was for the center’s systems commissioning, which went to Henderson Building Solutions, who is already working on the center, at $48,900 with an original budget of $70,000. Epple explained commissioning services inspected everything and checked to make sure everything in the center was done right and worked correctly.
Epple reported the department has been watching its budget carefully during the pandemic. She said fees usually let the department break even on recreation programs. Sales tax revenue covers things like maintenance and the parks.
“Right now with sales tax we’re doing OK but we won’t know until next month where we’re at,” Epple explained. “So we’re just watching, really not spending things, not going to schools. We are going to be asking for one piece of equipment which we were going to buy three pieces of equipment. So just trying to make sure we’re watching the budget and being smart with the decisions we’ve been making.”
The department is not pushing a lot of special events for the summer, according to Epple. The staff is hoping to still host a July 4 fireworks show but is evaluating things day by day. Staff is also hoping to open the pools and start baseball June 1 and are working on a plan to do this while keeping people safe.
Epple reported the Liberty Land Flyer train house is being worked on and staff is hoping to have it go out for bids by the board’s next meeting. The Centennial Park batting cages are completed except the turf, which needs three dry days to complete. The Housel Park ballfield has been improved but still needs its dugouts completed, which was postponed due to COVID-19. Staff is also looking at prices for the Hubbard Park playground.
According to board member Dan VanDyne, revenue for the parks was up year-to-date, tax revenue is up and expenses are down.
The board also approved a bid for a large mower from Sutherlands in Sedalia at $24,486.
A bid from Hellas Construction of Kansas at $55,100 for resurfacing/repairing the tennis courts was also approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.